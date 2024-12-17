Lainey Wilson's Drastic Weight Loss Stuns 'Yellowstone' Fans

Fans of the show Yellowstone were shocked to see just how different country music star Lainey Wilson looked on this weekend's finale, reprising her role as musical guest Abby.

The 32-year-old dropped a reported 70 pounds, with Wilson claiming she hired a personal trainer and started doing meal preps to prioritize her health, according to The Daily Mail. Instead of eating fast food, Wilson maintained a diet consisting of eating eggs, grilled chicken and yogurt.

The weight loss was especially surprising, as Wilson went viral for her curves while fans got a snapshot of her performing from behind. She addressed the controversy during an interview on Theo Von's podcast, stating "They were coming for the rump. Honestly I'm just trying to embrace it."

Social media had quite the reaction to her change in appearance.

"Lainey Wilson losing her peach is one of the biggest travesties in Country Music," wrote one X user.

"Noooooooo sheee was thicker than a homegrown Deep South booty," chimed in another.

Others have accused the star of using Ozempic.

"Ozempic will pay for its crimes against Lainey Wilson's ass," declared one Wilson fan. "After seeing what happened to Lainey Wilson's ass on Ozempic it is a matter of vital national importance that we ban all weight loss drugs."

Fans weren't the only ones surprised by Wilson's appearance on the show. Lainey played Abby, a country music artist and love interest for Ryan, in the first half of season five. When the country singer was asked by Entertainment Tonight about the end of Yellowstone at the CMT Music Awards in April, she shared that she didn't anticipate being a part of the show's last few episodes.

"I'll be honest with you. I'd be shocked," she said.