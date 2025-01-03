Lainey Wilson Says She Might Be the One to Propose to Boyfriend Duck Hodges

Lainey Wilson could be taking the lead when it comes to proposing to her longtime love Duck Hodges.

The singer appeared in an interview with Bunnie Xo for CMT and Bunnie asked Wilson what she would want to see come out of 2025. That's when Bunnie took it upon herself to say she hopes Wilson and her man get married

"No pressure, brother! No pressure. I might have to propose to him. We waiting!" Wilson said of a potential proposal to Hodges.

Bunnie and Wilson exchanged an affirming interaction after this with Bunnie saying that "Duck's gonna do it" and Wilson revealing that she would "like that."

Hodges and Wilson have been a couple since 2021 and met through mutual friends.

"I said, 'We gonna see if you're in it for the right reasons.' Turns out, he is. Somebody said how funny it was watching him high-five all of my artist friends at the ACMs, and I said, 'Those are his friends!' He'll FaceTime me, and he'll be with HARDY and Morgan [Wallen] and Luke [Combs], and I'm like, 'Stop stealing all my buddies.' They'll always be out golfing and drinking a beer. I don't have to convince anybody to like him. He's a very lovable person," she previously told People of their relationship.

Elsewhere in her interview with Bunnie, Wilson shared that being induced into the Grand Ole Opry was the best moment for her 2024.

"I feel like I'm right where I'm supposed to be. Just so many things to celebrate. So if 2025 is anything like 2024, it's gonna be another hell of a ride."

Wilson previously spoke about being inducted to the institution.

"In August of this year, I have been in Nashville for 13 years. In a weird way, I feel like I got there yesterday, and then I feel like I've kind of been there my whole life. I knew that a part of my story was just going to be time. I knew that I needed to live a little bit more life to tell the kind of stories that I needed to tell. And so, that was a pill that I swallowed a long time ago. And so, at the end of the day, country music is my life, and I was like, 'However it looks, I'm just going to keep on going and we'll see what happens,'" she said.

Wilson released her most recent album, Whirlwind, in August of last year.