Jelly Roll Defends Meeting Donald Trump: 'I Don't Know Enough About Politics'

Jelly Roll is silencing claims that he is a Donald Trump supporter.

On the latest episode of his wife Bunnie XO's podcast Dumb Blonde, the duo explained that it was an "honor" to meet Trump regardless of their political affiliation when they attended a UFC match at New York City's Madison Square Garden in November.

"We were told that the president is the highest honor in the world. When you meet a president, that's a f---ing honor, so matter if you like them or not," Bunnie said.

Jelly then agreed with his wife's words.

"Dude, there's not a chance in hell that I'm not going to meet the president-elect. I don't care — if I got a call to meet Joe Biden, I would have stopped at any point and meet him," he said.

"That's the active president. I don't care about what he thinks or I think about policies. I don't hide behind the 'I'm not political' stuff. I'm not political! People who actually know me know I'm also one of the old school dudes. I like to talk about things I'm passionate about. With that, I like to know about it. I don't know enough about politics to act like I know anything that's going on or what anybody's standing for policy-wise," Jelly added.

At UFC 309, singer Jelly Roll greeted President Donald Trump with enthusiasm, also acknowledging Elon Musk, Kid Rock, and Donald Trump Jr. pic.twitter.com/A08VG6c3aJ — ChoosyBluesy (@ChoosyBluesy) November 17, 2024

The singer went on to reveal that he did not grow up in a "voting culture" and that his parents did not push him to vote in past elections.

"I didn't grow up in a voting culture. My father didn't push voting on me, my mother didn't push voting on me. They did push respecting the president though," he shared.

Of the meeting itself, Jelly said it was more relaxed than people think, with Trump telling him that he loves the song "Save Me" and that the star is "doing incredible things."

Elsewhere on the podcast, Jelly shared that he will not be having a phone in 2025 because it is "overwhelming" to him.

"I was getting to a point that I was getting hundreds and hundreds of text messages a day. And I just was overwhelmed," he told his wife. "And then when I would finally sit down to go back through them, I would just feel like such a bad human for missing them. I was carrying a lot of guilt. This phone was causing me a lot of guilt."

It got to the point where having a phone caused him so much guilt that he threw it in Cumberland River. Now, Jelly is looking to become a better person with his phone, an object he says was preventing that.

"I wanna be a better husband. I wanna be a better father. I wanna be a better human. I wanna be a better artist. I realized the phone does not help me be any of the stuff I actually wanna be," he shared.