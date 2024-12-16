Jelly Roll Reveals His Shocking 'March 2026' Weight Loss Goal After Shedding Over 120 Pounds

Jelly Roll is on a roll when it comes to his weight loss journey, and he is already looking ahead to the next goal.

More than a month after the singer debuted his dramatic 110-lb weight loss at the 2024 CMA Awards when he performed with Brooks and Dunn, Jelly Roll has signaled that he wants to showcase his body transformation on the cover of a magazine. And he even set himself a time limit to reach that milestone.

"I want to be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026," he said on his wife Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast.

She cheered on her man with an excited "Let's Go!"

"That's my new goal. I want to have one of the biggest transformations," Jelly Roll added.

"I did this publicly for a reason. I want to be honest about my struggles with it with people," he shared, adding that he wanted to chronicle his weight loss journey publicly because he wants to "bring people along" with him.

"What I want the world to know and I want the people to see, Bunny, is that I didn't become successful because of my weight, I became successful in spite of it. I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That's insane," he said.

Prior to his performance on the CMA stage, Jelly Roll sat down with People to talk about his battle with food addiction.

"The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I've looked at food for the last 39 years. I've never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way," he said.

"Nobody in my house ever had [a healthy relationship with food], so that was the hard part, really fighting that demon at first and getting into that discipline and that commitment," Jelly Roll shared.

In May of this year, he participated in a 5K organized by Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. At that time, he shared he had dropped 70 lbs.

At his heaviest, Jelly Roll shared in an Instagram post that he weighed 500 lbs.

"I've been obese since I was a small child. All I've ever known was being fat, and I'm f-----g miserable. I wanna sky dive, bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail, ride roller coasters, I want to LIVE a normal life and have a normal relationship with food. I fight addictions and alcoholism everyday," he said.

His journey began in 2023 when the singer began working out on a regular basis as well as eating better. He added this routine to his touring life.

"It's cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day," Jelly explained to People.