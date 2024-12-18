Diddy's Alleged Drug Mule's Charges Dropped in 'Its Entirety'

An alleged drug mule for Diddy is no longer facing charges.

Brendan Paul was previously accused of transporting various drugs for Diddy, including GHB, a drug that Diddy allegedly used on his reported victims, USA Today shares. Paul was arrested at a Miami airport in March for transporting cocaine and marijuana candy.

His lawyer, Brian H. Bieber, spoke to the news outlet and said that his client's case has been dismissed "in its entirety" since he completed a pre-trial diversion course sometimes offered for first-time offenders.

Paul has been accused in a civil suit by music producer Rodney Jones Jr. of transporting drugs for Diddy and helping negotiate fees for sex workers hired by the rapper. The producer worked with Diddy on the rapper's most recent album, The Love Album. Jones has accused Diddy of sexually assaulting him as well as running a sex trafficking operation.

Paul was named in the suit against Diddy and was called a "mule" whose job was to transport drugs.

His arrest came on the same day that federal agents raided Diddy's homes as part of an investigation into Diddy. Over 120 suits have been filed against Diddy that have accused him of rape as well as other sexual assaults.

Dozens of the accusers have sued Diddy, some of which were minors at the time of the alleged assaults. The suits have claimed that Diddy drugged and raped them. However, Diddy has denied all the claims that have been leveled against him.

"These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him," Diddy's lawyer said in a statement to USA Today after three additional suits were filed on Dec. 12.

In those cases, TMZ obtained multiple new lawsuits all filed by the same attorney. In the cases, all of the accusers allege that Diddy drugged them and sodomized them. The earliest of the claims dates back to 2019.

Diddy's lawyers have denied the accusations.

All of the accusers claim that they went to a party with Diddy and members of his crew. Two of the claims alleged that Diddy took them to a hotel where the alleged rape occurred while the other case alleges that the rape took place at Diddy's residence.

All share that they received drinks from Diddy and became woozy and passed out after. They claim that when they came to, Diddy was allegedly raping them.

Diddy is currently being charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has a trial date set for May 5, 2025.