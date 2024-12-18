Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, and More Used Millions in COVID-19 Relief on Private Jets, Balenciaga and Gucci

As countless artists struggled and suffered, stars like Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, and Marshmello misused millions of taxpayer dollars in government-issued COVID-19 relief money for their own pleasure, according to documents reviewed by Business Insider.

Details from BI's investigation expose how numerous musicians allegedly exploited the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG), a program signed into law in 2020 to support hard-hit independent venues and struggling artists, to fund their already luxurious lifestyles. A gaping loophole allowed millionaire musicians to receive funds meant for struggling artists, allocating their millions to deck out lavish parties, purchase designer pieces, and fly private.

One of the stars exposed includes rapper Lil Wayne, who allegedly received $8.9 million in grant funds from SVOG. This money reportedly went to many luxury purchases, including private jet travel and purchased pieces from high-end brands like Balenciaga and Gucci. Many thousands also went to housing different women while touring, funding flights and luxury hotel rooms.

R&B superstar Chris Brown personally received a whopping $5.1 million. A big chunk went to a lavish 33rd birthday party with a $80,000 price tag, spent on "atmosphere models," an LED dance floor, bottle service, hookahs, and "nitrogen ice cream," among other purchases.

Other artists, including Steve Aioki and members of Alice in Chains, were also called out for abusing federal resources. Producer and DJ Marshmello reportedly received $9.9 million in grant money, all of which he awarded to himself.

Many of these artists billed taxpayers fees for shows that never even happened. In fact, Lil Wayne logged just under $88,000 for expenses related to a concert he never performed (scheduled to take place on New Year's Eve 2021 in California).

With Business Insider condensing this information for public consumption, it may very well lead to consequences for the musicians. No artist has yet to respond to the allegations. According to Business Insider, Lil Wayne was reached by text and made a sexually explicit overture to a reporter but did not respond to questions.