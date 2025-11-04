Coldplay's Chris Martin and Actress Sophie Turner Seen Together on Multiple Dates: Report

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner are reportedly seeing each other following their recent splits from long-term partners, according to multiple outlets.

Sources told US Weekly that the 48-year-old musician and 29-year-old actress have been on several dates in London and appear to share an undeniable connection.

"It's still very new, but they have a lot of chemistry, and there's definitely a spark between them," one insider said.

The two reportedly met years ago through mutual friends in the music industry, while Turner was still married to singer Joe Jonas.

Their interactions at the time were said to be friendly, but Turner had long admired Martin's work.

According to the same source, the actress was a big Coldplay fan and even joked that she once had a crush on him—making their new connection feel "funny and surreal."

Fans may recall a resurfaced clip from 2020 showing Turner fangirling over Martin when her then-husband, Jonas, surprised her with a birthday message from the Coldplay singer.

In the video, Turner's face lit up as she excitedly called out his name and blew him a kiss through the phone.

Reports suggest that Martin and Turner have bonded over their shared British roots and mutual love of music. "They have a lot in common, and Chris is definitely her type," the insider added.

It feels like Sophie Turner and Chris Martin are falling in love. https://t.co/EGD0LhvOWx pic.twitter.com/5MNMlNzHc1 — E! News (@enews) November 4, 2025

Chris Martin Enjoys Early Romance with Sophie Turner

Both stars recently ended high-profile relationships. Turner reportedly called it quits with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in late September after a two-year on-and-off romance, PageSix reported.

Their breakup followed public reports of arguments during a wedding they attended together.

Before dating Pearson, Turner was married to Joe Jonas for four years. The couple, who divorced in 2024, share two young daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.

Despite their difficult separation, Jonas has publicly praised Turner for being an "incredible mom," saying he's grateful for their co-parenting relationship.

As for Martin, he recently split from actress Dakota Johnson after nearly eight years together.

The pair reportedly ended their engagement earlier this year, though neither has commented publicly.

Martin also shares two children, Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he was married to from 2003 to 2016.

While Martin and Turner's relationship is still in its early stages, those close to them say the two are enjoying their time together and keeping things relaxed.

"They're both moving on with their lives," the source said, "and right now, they're just having fun getting to know each other."