Chris Martin Drawn To Sophie Turner As Both Prefer A Low-Pressure Relationship Away From Hollywood Stress: Report

Chris Martin and Sophie Turner have reportedly struck up a connection rooted in simplicity and shared experience. Both are going through new chapters after high-profile breakups.

Sources close to the pair describe their bond as relaxed and free of pressure.

A source told The Mirror that the Game of Thrones actress and the Coldplay frontman are "at a point in their lives where they're looking for something fun and non-committal."

Turner, 29, ended her relationship with aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson in September, while Martin, 48, and actress Dakota Johnson split in June after nearly eight years together.

Turner, who shares two daughters with ex-husband Joe Jonas, has relocated to England after what insiders described as growing "fed up with America and all the bull**t there after her divorce."

The source added that Martin, too, has shifted much of his time to London, spending the summer performing with Coldplay at Wembley Stadium as part of the band's Music of the Spheres tour.

Love in the air! Chris Martin and Sophie Turner spark secret dating rumours pic.twitter.com/loSAiSdNEf — The Sun (@TheSun) October 26, 2025

Both Moving on from Long-Term Relationships

According to The Daily Mail, Turner and Martin recently went on a "secret date" in London shortly after Turner's split from Pearson. Their meeting came just days after the Joan star was seen at a high-society wedding where, according to witnesses, she and Pearson were spotted "bickering and arguing between feverish snogs on the dance floor."

While Turner has reportedly joined the celebrity dating app Raya in recent months, insiders say her chemistry with Martin appears genuine.

"Chris could actually be the perfect guy for her right now," one source said, citing their shared desire to keep things light.

PR expert Lynn Carratt told The Mirror that the pairing makes sense.

"They already have common ground. They're both creative, co-parenting with ex-partners, and have lived through the pressure of high-profile Hollywood relationships," she said. Carratt added that both "will want this relationship to be low drama" and are likely to keep it private.

"They understand each other. There's mutual respect, no heavy expectations, and that's exactly what they both need right now."