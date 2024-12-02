Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Goes Viral for 'Mean Girl' Moment at Debutante Ball

Apple Martin, the 20-year-old daughter of Coldplay singer Chris Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, is drawing some backlash online this week thanks to a viral video that apparently shows her crashing a photo moment for a fellow debutante at last week's debutante ball and fashion event the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

Chris and Gwyneth accompanied Martin to the event made to "debut" celebrity kids or royalty into society on Nov. 30, which naturally garnered its own respective headlines.

But over on TikTok, several commenters responded negatively to the way Martin seems to act in the video of her seemingly stealing the other girl's spotlight. "She just came and stole that other girl's thunder," one commenter responded, which echoed several other replies.

The video that emerged on Monday (Dec. 1) shows Apple swooping in while another debutante is posing for photos, with Apple then striking her own pose. The other debutante, evidently a French countess named Alienor Loppin de Montmont, seems to politely smiles as it happens. Watch the video below.

Unsurprisingly, several on TikTok weren't having it. "That looks like a scene in a teenage movie where the mean girl steals someone the show," one person said. "Apple martini needs to chill," someone else offered. "She like 'the spotlight on me,'" yet another replied.

But that's not all. "Oh to be a nepo baby," someone else said. "It's giving evil step sisters from Cinderella," another added. "This is the definition of nouveau riche," yet another replied.

"She is her mothers daughter," another remarked. "Well that was crazy," someone else said. "Apple has been and awalys will be a mean girl," yet another offered. See more comments under the original TikTok clip.

In an interview around four years ago, Paltrow actually put a positive spin on the "entitlement" of her daughter and her daughter's friends, describing it as a "beautiful" thing.

"When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered," Paltrow told People in 2020.

"They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, a sense of 'entitlement' that's beautiful," she added. "It's not spoiled, [they] are here for what the boys are going to get too. I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together."