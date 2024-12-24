10 Fastest Rappers in the World: The Syllable Speedsters You Can't Miss From Eminem to Crucified

Rap is all about rhythm, flow, and speed, and these artists have proven that they can master all three at once.

At their insane syllables per second, they make it clear that when it comes to rap, light speed ain't nothing. So here, we rank the fastest rappers on the planet.

10. Eminem

At the top of the list is the rap legend himself, Marshall Mathers, otherwise known as Eminem.

From his songs "Without Me" and "Rap God," Eminem is a technical genius when it comes to this type of rap!

His 2015 hit single saw 9.6 syllables a second, featured in the Guinness World Records for "most words in a hit single."

Not only that — he broke his own record with "Godzilla," rapping an absurd 10.65 syllables per second.

9. Twista

Twista is a Chicago-fast-rappin' pioneer, so it goes without saying. In 1992, he received a Guinness World Record for his hit "Mr. Tung Twista."

The 1991 classic hit an astonishing speed of 11.2 syllables per second. "Creep Fast" and "From the Tip of My Tongue" also secured his status as one of the fastest rappers in the Midwest.

8. Krayzie Bone

Krayzie Bone, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, is a former member of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

His work on Thug Mentality as a solo artist, along with his Grammy-winning song "Ridin'," highlight his talents.

Three years later, his answer to Eminem's "Rap God" — "Clash of the Titans" — showed his speed hit 12.5 syllables per second.

7. Busta Rhymes

A little Jamaican influence along with breathtaking speed means Brooklyn's Trevor Smith Jr., better known as Busta Rhymes.

Best known for "Break Ya Neck" and his contribution in "Look at Me Now," Busta clocked in at 12.8 syllables per second in "Hello."

With his versatility and rapid-fire delivery, he's garnered 11 Grammy nominations.

6. Tonedeff

Pedro Antonio Rojas Jr, a.k.a. Tonedeff, is a fully independent artist who not only makes his own music but designs and edits it, too.

However, his rap speed impresses even more. The underground legend blew everyone away with his 2013 single "Crispy," which saw him reach an astonishing 14 syllables per second.

5. Tech N9ne

You can guess that Tech N9ne has a penchant for a little semi-automatic in his rap delivery, and Aaron Yates lives up to that.

The king of chopper rap hit 15.2 syllables per second in "Taking Online Orders."

Tech N9ne has sold millions of albums and is the inspiration for fast rap.

4. Twisted Insane

Michael Johnson, a.k.a. Twisted Insane, went from a rough upbringing to chopper rap stardom. Popular for tracks including "Visions" and "Dome Split," he hit 15.6 syllables per second.

Having released 11 albums and started his own label, Brain Sick Music, he's cemented a legacy of speed and accuracy.

3. Rebel XD

Rebel XD is a three-time Guinness World Record holder and once wrote and rapped 852 words in 42 seconds (20.29 syllables per second).

Even with his fame, the Chicago rapper feels like a mystery, too much on the keep making of fast raps, leaning out songs like Record Breaker.

2. Outsider

Korean-American Shin Ok, a.k.a. Outsider, threw some K-pop and lightning-fast rap onto the world stage.

His popular "Loner" came in at a staggering 24 syllables per second. His unique style has led Outsider to be recognized as one of the fastest rappers in Asia.

1. Crucified

No. 1 is Texas rapper Crucified, who absolutely blows the listeners away with his song "Power Up," hitting 28.9 syllables per second.

So fast, in fact, that it generated heated debate and raised eyebrows from Guinness World Records.

But Crucified just doesn't care, still breaking all the rules of what's right in rap.