Elton John Shares Emotional Legacy He Wants to Leave Behind

Elton John has been reflective of his health issues and acknowledging his mortality.

The music legend has accomplished numerous major feats throughout his life, but despite all his successes, there is one humble desire that he hopes will define his lasting legacy.

In a recent revelation, John shared details about his ongoing health struggles, causing worry among his devoted fans when he openly admitted earlier this year, "The uncertainty of my remaining time weighs heavily on me."

Recognized as TIME Magazine's Icon of the Year 2024, the "Rocket Man" hitmaker expressed his aspirations for his legacy after he is gone.

"On my gravestone, all I want it to say is, 'He was a great dad,'" John told People magazine.

Since 2014, John has been happily married to movie producer David Furnish and they share 13-year-old Zachary and 11-year-old Elijah.

He also reflected on his children in the documentary "Elton John: Never Too Late on Disney+," expressing, "They worry as they know how old I am. Not so much David but me. They love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever."

"I want to be around forever. I want to see them have children, get married but I don't think I am going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know."

John emphasized his uncertainty about the amount of time remaining to him.

"You think about that more when you get to my age," he explained. "You think about life and... and death. You think, 'Well, I just want to be where I want to be now.'"

At the beginning of the year, John faced a challenging "serious eye condition," and, amid various health troubles, he received a type 2 diabetes diagnosis in the early 2000s.

The "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" singer has additionally experienced surgeries for knee and hip replacements over the past few years.

He also disclosed that he has experienced a decline in his vision.

In early December, John appeared at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical," walking the red carpet alongside his husband. Upon stepping onto the platform, he provided an update regarding the condition of his eyes following his previous disclosure of a serious eye infection that had impacted his vision.

"As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight," John told the crowd. "I haven't been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it."