Taylor Swift Allegedly Exploited in Justin Baldoni's Defense Tactics Against Blake Lively

Amid the shocking claims presented in Blake Lively's legal action against Justin Baldoni, her co-star, and director of "It Ends With Us," a revealing detail emerged regarding Baldoni's alleged scheme to take advantage of Lively's strong bond with pop icon Taylor Swift.

A crisis management team reportedly sent a "Scenario Planning Document" to Baldoni, the producer of the movie Jamey Heath, and additional individuals.

The document outlined three potential scenarios that Lively and her team could employ, along with corresponding responses from Baldoni's team in the event that she decided to publicly express her grievances, according to Business Insider.

Speculation about a behind-the-scenes conflict between Lively and Baldoni circulated widely over an extended period, gaining momentum as the movie's promotional activities unfolded in August despite both actors refraining from addressing the issue publicly.

According to legal documents submitted by Lively's lawyer, it is alleged that Baldoni enlisted the services of a crisis PR consultant named Melissa Nathan, who reportedly disseminated a particular document on August 2, 2024, "to advance misleading counternarratives."

A potential strategy outlined in the document suggested that the team could consider "planting stories about the weaponization of feminism and how people in BL [Lively] 's circle, like Taylor Swift, have been accused of utilizing these tactics to 'bully' into getting what they want."

🚨| Blake Lively has sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and misconduct she experienced on the set of ‘It Ends With Us’. In the court documents reviewed by the @nytimes it was revealed that Baldoni’s PR firm TAG PR wanted to falsely plant stories about Taylor as part of the… pic.twitter.com/6bPtIbB2is — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) December 21, 2024

Swift and Lively have been friends for years.

The document further mentioned various strategies to combat any unfavorable perceptions, such as mentioning Baldoni's "stellar reputation among colleagues and industry peers - numerous quotes and interviews sharing positive experiences."

Additionally, it mentioned his advocacy for the #MeToo movement.

During a discussion between Nathan and the publicist representing Baldoni, Jennifer Abel (who is also a plaintiff), Abel mentioned that Baldoni expressed a desire for Lively to "to feel like she can be buried."

Shortly after, Baldoni shared a screenshot with Abel of a post on X that mentioned Hailey Bieber and discussed themes related to bullying.

Text message evidence shows Justin Baldoni allegedly sending his PR team a Twitter thread about Hailey Bieber as an example for their campaign against Blake Lively.



Additionally, alleged texts reveal the PR team celebrating the online narrative in his favor. pic.twitter.com/1OcAuAupC3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 21, 2024

In a legal action filed with the California Civil Rights Department, Lively has initiated legal proceedings against Baldoni and his production company, WayFarer Studios, for allegations of sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and additional claims.

The lawsuit pertains explicitly to their involvement in the creation of the film "It Ends With Us."

Baldoni's talent agency, WME, reportedly severed ties with him, as per various sources. It is worth noting that the agency also serves as the representative for Lively.