Diddy's Legal Team Says 'Fabricated Claims Must End' in Michigan Inmate's $400M Lawsuit That Could Involve Jennifer Lopez

There have been legal troubles for Sean "Diddy" Combs, as he has been arrested and is currently dealing with charges linked to suspected sex trafficking and racketeering – and there's a possibility that his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez may be dragged into it as well.

Recently, the Bad Boy Records mogul has fired back at a Michigan prisoner who filed a lawsuit against him earlier this year.

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith claims that Diddy sexually assaulted him at a party in 1997. His failure to respond to the allegations led to a judge ruling in favor of Cardello-Smith, ordering the mogul to pay a default judgment of $100 million.

Diddy's lawyer said at the time, "This man [Cardello-Smith] is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years."

"His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed."

Following the reversal of the judgment, Diddy's legal representatives remain vigilant as they anticipate further actions from Cardello-Smith.

According to court records recently acquired by AllHipHop, they strongly refute all of Cardello-Smith's claims and are requesting the dismissal of the case. They are also seeking sanctions in accordance with federal regulations.

In an effort to curb the influx of baseless lawsuits, a specific court directive has been implemented to deter individuals from lodging unfounded claims.

"This barrage of fabricated claims must come to an end."

"Plaintiff's frequent filings clearly indicate he has no intention of stopping his meritless attacks."

Diddy's legal representatives have reported that Cardello-Smith has initiated a total of 173 federal lawsuits throughout the years, a significant number of which were ultimately deemed unfounded and dismissed.

But in his persistent efforts to involve celebrities in his claims, the prisoner has made multiple attempts to implicate well-known figures like Jennifer Lopez, going as far as naming her as a potential witness for this specific case.

Recent reports from In Touch stated that the Michigan Department of Corrections is seeking testimony from "Jennifer Lynn Lopez, also known as Jenny from the Block."

It seems that Lopez, who famously dated Diddy in the late '90s and early 2000s, might have important information connected to an alleged assault case and Cardello-Smith is hopeful that the songbird-actress might provide valuable insights to support his claims.

In the court documents, Diddy's lawyer David Fink pointed out that Cardello-Smith's actions have resulted in substantial legal expenses for the "I Need A Girl" rapper and further emphasized that the lawsuit was a deliberate misuse of legal resources.

Diddy's legal team is requesting monetary sanctions, pointing out the burden caused by Cardello-Smith's track record of baseless legal challenges.

The court documents stated that due to his repeated frivolous claims, Cardello-Smith has faced restrictions in various jurisdictions requiring upfront payment of fees before filing lawsuits.

In light of the consistent sequence of events presented, Diddy's legal representatives are advocating for comparable limitations to be imposed in the ongoing lawsuit.

By filing this motion, Diddy's lawyers are not just seeking a resolution for the current case but also striving to ward off potential legal hurdles stemming from what they perceive as a continuous cycle of harassment by Cardello-Smith, who is demanding $400 million in damages.