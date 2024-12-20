Diddy's 'Grayer,' 'Astonishingly Thinner' Look: Prison Expert Offers Chilling Theory on His Drastic Transformation

Early this week, Sean "Diddy" Combs was present in court for a discovery hearing, where Elizabeth Millner from the Law & Crime Network was also in attendance.

During the proceedings, Millner noted major physical transformations in the appearance of the Bad Boy mogul. She revealed Diddy appears to have shed some weight following his arrest in September, and his hair has turned grayer.

Millner said, per Page Six, "From that video that was obtained by DailyMail back in September of Diddy playing hacky sack in Central Park 'til now, he appeared astonishingly thinner, which you can expect to be inside a federal detention center for a couple months now,"

"A lot different from the luxury lifestyle he was living before. But he appeared very noticeably thinner."

In her ongoing analysis, she suggested the idea that the increasing burden of his legal troubles might finally be taking a toll on him.

"Maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him. He appeared grayer a little bit, too."

However, in the latest installment of the podcast series "The Trial of Diddy" on DailyMail, prison expert Larry Levine shared an alternative yet chilling theory regarding Diddy's noticeable weight loss.

He suggested that the "I Need A Girl" rapper, who is currently behind bars and is facing sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, may be declining meals due to concerns about potential poisoning.

"People want to kill him. What if someone on the outside has a connection inside the prison?" Levine claimed. "They could contaminate his food, poisoning him over time."

He went on, "A little bit at a time, then he gets poisoned, whatever it is, and it's early checkout for Mr. Puff Daddy. They kill him."

"That's another reason, another theory as to why he wasn't eating. He was afraid the food was poisoned or contaminated."

While there is uncertainty surrounding the expert's claim, Levine has mentioned this theory on previous occasions. He echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with News Nation following the rapper's arrest in September.

In the event that an individual managed to reach one of the prison guards, he expressed concern about the potential for tampering with Diddy's food.

Levine said in September, "This could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."

However, insiders in Diddy's circle insist that the hip-hop artist is fit and healthy and getting ready for his defense schedule on May 2025.

They told Newsweek, "He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children."