Erica Mena Apologizes to Nicki Minaj After Exposing Safaree's Ghostwriting Lies

Erica Mena is exposing her ex Safaree Samuels' claims that he ghostwrote for Nicki Minaj.

In an interview with Bunnie XO for her Dumb Blonde podcast, Mena sat down and shared her side of the story when it came to her relationship with Samuels' allegations that he wrote for Minaj.

"I remember him pouring his heart out to me about all the stuff she did to him, videos of her reacting. This is a video he was going around the industry showing around the time that he was trying to bring her down, lying to people saying that he wrote for her. Saying whatever he could to ruin her career," Mena began.

She then clarified and said that she owes Minaj an apology for allowing Samuels to talk about Minaj to her.

"From that came him saying things and defending and vouching for him and speaking up on her in a way that was tacky. At the end of the day I didn't know the truth," she added.

"A lot of women get caught up with a man that you allow him to gossip to you about his ex. They never tell you what they did. Everything she has ever said about him is true," Mena continued.

Erica mena issues an apology to nicki minaj and reveals that Safaree was going around the industry spreading lies about her. pic.twitter.com/H4zRXm1Aek — welp. (@YSLONIKA) December 23, 2024

Earlier this month, Samuels addressed the rumors that he ghostwrote for Minaj over the course of their relationship, from 2003-2014.

"She is far more capable to do her own music, which she has and always done," said on the All Things Keyshia Ka'oir podcast.

The claims of Samuels ghostwriting for Minaj date back to 2015 when the rapper hinted that he wrote some of Minaj's bars in his song "Lifeline."

"My bars on The Pinkprint no one will ever match," he said on the track.

Minaj has always denied these allegations.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Samuels explained that he was more of a cheerleader than a collaborator in the relationship.

"If anything, I was a hype man, that cheerleader," he added.

The couple kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, but their breakup was not without its fair share of drama. Samuels blamed their breakup on Minaj's sudden fame.

"She is one of the biggest stars on the face of this earth. Everything with her life was changing, and it was just a lot of changes," he said.

Samuels went on to attend one of Minaj's shows for her Pink Friday 2 tour long after their split and shared his support for her on X after the event.

"I'm proud no cap... a lot of yalll will never understand but there is no malice in me... I'm proud," he said.

I’m proud no cap… a lot of yalll will never understand but there is no malice in me… I’m proud. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) October 7, 2024

Samuels married Mena after his relationship with Minaj ended, but they divorced two years later. They share two children.