Tallulah Willis has some happy news to share -- she's engaged!

The 30-year-old daughter of actor Bruce Willis and actress Demi Moore shared the news of her engagement in a post to Instagram on Dec. 23.

Tagging her future husband, musician Justin Acee, Willis kept it simple: "Everyday @justinacee."

Her carousel of pictures began with a picture of the couple holding hands, where Willis showed off her new engagement ring. It was then followed by a video of the pathway used in the engagement that was adorned with rose petals and candles. In the third post in the carousel, Willis and Acee share a kiss. In the final post, Willis once again shows off her engagement ring while holding a dog.

Rumer Willis, Tallulah's oldest sister, expressed her excitement over the news of her baby sister's engagement. In a post to the comments section, she said how much she loves them "both so much."

"The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I'm so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both," she shared.

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, also shared in the joy of the announcement.

"CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL BLOSSOM!!! So happy for you," she said.

Even celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi took part in the excitement.

"Congratulations!!!!" they said.

It is unclear as to when the couple first started dating. Willis was previously engaged to director Dillon Buss. They announced their engagement in 2021 and then the split was confirmed it in an essay for Vogue in 2023.

Acee is a musician as part of the project Nighties. Prior to his time there, he spent years writing and performing with his previous band, Made Violent.

Willis' father, Bruce, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and Willis shared how her now fiancé has helped during this time.

"Waking up laughing with my partner [musician Justin Acee] would be the best kind of day, which I will be honest happens a lot," she shared to People.

"And then we'll take my two bigger dogs on a walk around the neighborhood, which if you hit it around the right time, it's kind of like a dog city hour," she added.