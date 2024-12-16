Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Can 'Both See an Engagement Happening': Source

Love is still very much in the air for Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater. Following a whirlwind international press tour, Grande, 31, and Slater, 32, have only deepened their bond, despite many who predicted the downfall of this unexpected pairing.

Marriage may even be on the table, as a trusted source shared with Entertainment Tonight: "They're continuing to appreciate and enjoy this moment, both professionally and personally. They aren't rushing towards an engagement, though that is something that they both see happening."

The two first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2023 after meeting on set of the two-part musical extravaganza in late 2022. At the time, Slater was married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay. Their first child was born in early 2022, yet in July 2023, Slater officially filed for divorce.

Their potential engagement wouldn't be the first marriage for Grande, either. She was married to real estate developer Dalton Gomez from 2021 to 2023, before filing for divorce early in the new year. She speaks to the heartbreak on her 2024 album eternal sunshine, though she's never publicly addressed the reason for their separation.

In the meantime, Grande and Slater have certainly enjoyed each other's company, moving in together in 2023 and basking in the historical success of their film. This prompted Slater's ex-wife to publicly slam Grande following her divorce, telling Page Six she's not a "girl's girl," claiming her "family is just collateral damage." ⁠

⁠While their untimely splits from their respective spouses set rumors ablaze surrounding the nature of their relationship, Grande shared with Vanity Fair that the world has got it all wrong. "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of [our relationship.] There couldn't be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him."

Grande continued, "No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bulls--- tabloid can rewrite in real life."