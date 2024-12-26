Miley Cyrus Refuses to Speak to Dad Billy Ray Cyrus After His Failed Marriage to Firerose: Report

Billy Ray Cyrus appears to want to mend fences with his daughter, Miley Cyrus.

According to a report from Radar Online, Cyrus burnt bridges with family members when it came to his relationship with his ex-wife Firerose. Now, he is allegedly looking to rectify that.

A source shared that Miley is refusing to get on the phone with her father despite his attempts to mend the rift between them.

"Firerose saw Miley as a threat to what she was seeking – control over Billy Ray," a source told the publication.

"She virtually forbade him to see Miley. She practically led him around by the nose until he realized how far he had strayed from those who meant the most to him," they added.

In July, a shocking leaked audio shared by the Daily Mail revealed that Billy Ray has called his daughter a "skank" and a "devil."

"Everyone knows that devil's a skank," Billy Ray can be heard saying on the audio.

He made the comment during an argument he was having with his wife Firerose.

Unnamed sources who spoke to the Daily Mail shared that Miley believes that a father should not refer to her daughter as a derogatory term.

"There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her," the source shared.

"Miley is over caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom or her siblings. Miley is as independent of a woman as possible, and she refuses to let her dad, or any man, break her heart," another source told the outlet.

Billy Ray Cyrus screams at his wife Firerose and calls his daughter Miley Cyrus a “devil” and “skank” in shocking new leaked audio. (Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/MlKTjIV40j — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 24, 2024

Billy Ray filed for divorce against Firerose in May after only seven months of marriage and he reached out to Miley by posting about her birthday.

"Happy Birthday Mile !!! Hope it's the best one ever ! (I know I dropped the "y". That's what I called @mileycyrus most of her life. ❤️)," he posted to Instagram.

Miley has commented on if she and her dad have spoken.