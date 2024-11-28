Miley Cyrus' 'Soul-Baring' Album to Reveal Her Darkest Days, Tipped as Her 'Greatest Work'

In her upcoming album, Miley Cyrus will dive deep into her innermost thoughts and reveal the hidden aspects of her life.

Taking cues from the 1979 album that follows the journey of Pink Floyd, a disillusioned rock band building a psychological "wall" of solitude, Cyrus aims to connect with her audience on a personal level by similarly baring her soul.

An insider revealed to Radar Online, "This could be Miley's greatest work. She's going to channel all the hurt and frustrations of being in the spotlight from being a kid into a soul-baring piece of work."

"She sees this as a cathartic experience where she can expose her darkest days and secrets in the form of an album. Fans should be prepared to be shocked and blown away," the insider said.

During a recent conversation with Harper's Bazaar, the former Disney channel star revealed that her upcoming music project, titled "Something Beautiful," draws influence from Pink Floyd's iconic album, "The Wall."

Recalling a moment from her teenage years, Cyrus shared how she, along with her brother and a close friend, immersed themselves in the surreal world depicted in the 1982 movie inspired by Floyd's music.

The experience evidently resonated with her and left a profound impact in her life.

She explained, "I have this heart-first attachment to it. My idea was making 'The Wall,' but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture."

In elaboration, the "Flowers" hitmaker expressed that the essence of her upcoming album, intertwined with a visual endeavor, "hypnotizing and glamorous" ambiance. Describing it as a conceptual piece, Cyrus aims to use music as a remedy for the ailments of society.

Involvement in the creation of the latest album includes working with director Pano Cosmatos. She sought out Cosmatos to work on "Something Beautiful," envisioning it as a musical adaptation of his 2018 horror movie, "Mandy," featuring Nicholas Cage in the lead role.

Although that concept ultimately didn't materialize, Cosmatos decided to join the project nonetheless.

Describing the upcoming album as "more experimental than anything she's ever done, but in a pop way that I love," he expressed his enthusiasm for the new direction.