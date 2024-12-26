Bad Bunny Announces 2025 Album 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos,' Shares New Single

Bad Bunny is looking to ring in the New Year with a new sound.

On Dec. 26, the rapper announced the new album by sharing a trailer for the project. Called Debí Tirar Más Fotos or I Should've Taken More Photos in English, the album sounds nostalgic in its title.

The clip begins with a zoomed out perspective of an isolated home in Puerto Rico. From the visuals, it is clear that the images are set in the future. The narrator of the clip is an older man who lives inside the home. He looks back on his younger days.

"I wasn't the type of person to take photos or upload [Instagram] stories," he says in the clip.

He speaks to what appears to be an animated creature named Concho. The man continues to reminisce about his past and shares that he has met a lot of beautiful people and visited a lot of places in his lifetime. However, he keeps coming back to Puerto Rico, where Bad Bunny is from.

While the man takes his nostalgia and blows it up to a conversation about love, the creator shares that it loves the old man.

As the clip comes to a close, it ends with a dark screen revealing the title of the project as well as the release date for the album.

The project will consist of 17 songs and will be released on Jan. 5, 2025. Additionally, he shared the song "Pitorro De Coco" from the project.

Bad Bunny's last album was 2023's Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. The album was well-received by critics and produced 7 singles in all. Commercially, it was successful too, debuting all 21 eligible songs on the Hot 100 chart and the album itself landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.