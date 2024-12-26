Young Thug Shares Girlfriend's Raw Reaction to His Leaked Jail Calls With Leena Sayed and up to 10 Women Each Week

Young Thug is in the eye of a media storm after a 2022 jail call was leaked, sparking speculation about the rapper's romantic relationships.

The resurfaced audio, which shows Thug telling Instagram model Leena Sayed to "move on" and "find love" with another man — despite his relationship with singer Mariah The Scientist at the time — has since bubbled back up online.

Law and crimes leaks Devin Haney wife "Leena Sayed" crying on the jail phone to Young Thug saying "I ONLY WANT U". Naaa this is nasty work. pic.twitter.com/FtNlEvtSQk — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 23, 2024

The leak has not only turned heads because of its content but also because it brings to light some of the complexities of Thug's personal life.

In the video, a tearful Sayed is consoled by Thug, who looks to comfort her through a tough time.

This has been brought to public light given Mariah's continued relationship with the rapper, and people examining the story have had a field day speculating how things must be between everyone.

Besides the first phone call, another leaked phone call featured Thug saying that he talks to as many as ten women every single week "just to pass the time."

He said that he's worried about Mariah, saying he doesn't want to hurt her feelings because he thinks she "loves him too much."

The admission has led to further speculation surrounding Thug's devotion and motives in the current relationship.

Mariah The Scientist hasn't said much about the situation publicly, but Young Thug took to social media on Christmas Day to post her response to the problem.

"She so mad, I said merry Christmas and she said thank u [skull emoji]," he tweeted.

She so mad, I said merry Christmas and she said thank u 💀 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) December 25, 2024

This quick exchange suggests an undercurrent of tension between the couple as they deal with the public scrutiny they are under.

On Christmas Eve, Thug took to the internet and apologized to Mariah.

"Sorry to my baby for all this bullsht on the internet," he expressed. "Love u baby and f*** em all we know what's up with us!"

Sorry to my baby for all this bullshit on the internet. I love u baby and fuck em all we know what's up with us! — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) December 25, 2024

However, despite the hectic nature of their relationship, this apparent love declaration hints that Thug hasn't forgotten about Mariah and wants to make sure she knows he still loves her.

Young Thug also used the opportunity to clarify his own stance on Sayed amid the leaks.

He denied any romantic link, arguing in a series of candid posts on social media that his conversation with Sayed involved unrelated subjects.

"I don't know why she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause I ain't giving no fck bout no hes or ni**as," he wrote while affirming his devotion by declaring, "I got who I want."

Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious shit, I don't know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no fuck bout no hoes or niggas I'm the capital P lol that's my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) December 23, 2024

Leena Sayed also took to her Instagram Story to address the controversy, working to dispel rumors that she continued to date Thug.

She insisted that their chat happened before she was with her child's father, boxer Devin Haney, saying, "I would never talk to Thug or any other man."

But the jail call complicates things, with Sayed telling Thug, "I only want you, I don't like anyone else."

It's not clear what's going on with Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist's relationship, but they were seen together copiously this week after spending Christmas Day in ski gear.

Fans find this public appearance as an indication that they are continuing to work through the fallout from the leaked calls.