Young Thug Reacts to Leaked Jail Call of Leena Sayed Professing Her Love for Him While He's With Mariah the Scientist

Young Thug is ready to tell his side of the story after a leaked phone call he made from jail made its way online and went viral.

Law & Crime's YouTube channel released the video of when Young Thug was behind bars before he took a plea deal. He made the phone call to model Leena Sayed in July 2022 when the rapper was behind bars for alleged gang activity. However, the call is interesting because it overlaps the timeline when Thug was in a relationship with fellow music superstar Mariah the Scientist. Thug and Mariah have been together since 2021.

Why Sayed and Thug's conversation came about is unknown, however, the model can be heard apologizing to Thug for something that "came out wrong," and that she did not intend to say something the way that she had.

"This is something that someone else told me, and I feel like I should have never said that to you. I should have never repeated it. I should have never said that," she told Thug in the clip.

Later on in the video, Sayed appears to emotionally express her romantic feelings for Thug, saying that she wants him.

"No one's like you. I don't like them, I want you," she told the rapper.

Both parties have seemed to address the situation as rumors of a possible infidelity began to circulate online. Taking to his X account, Thug claimed that they are just good friends, referring to Sayed as his "twin."

"Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious sh-t, I don't know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no f--k bout no hoes or n----s I'm the capital P lol that's my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol," he said.

Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious shit, I don’t know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no fuck bout no hoes or niggas I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) December 23, 2024

"I can have that lil s--t right now if I wanted it, but she been pushing the p harder then n----s lol that's the twin...I got who I want," Thug added.

I can have that lil shit right now if I wanted it, but she been pushing the p harder then niggas lol that’s the twin…I got who I want — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) December 23, 2024

Sayed has since released her own statement on the situation in a post to Instagram.

"That video was before I met my bd. I would never talk to Thug or any other man," she wrote.

Sayed is pregnant with professional boxer Devin Haney's child, the Tribune reports.

Another video from Thug appeared to have him confess to talking to multiple women, while saying Mariah loves him "too much."

Thug says in the video: "[She loves me] too much. Sometimes too much. Because now if I smash something up, she'd be devastated. Like if me being me makes one devastated, it's like means we in too deep. I'm in love with her for sure. But I know me. When I get out, I'm gonna be doing me. Moving around. Handling business."

"I ain't called no other girl in like...a week. I usually call like 10 girls on the phone," he said moments later.

Mariah has stood by Thug during his legal issues, and she rushed through a concert in order to see him when he was released.

"There was people telling me I would never see him again... Let's just make it to the end so I can get on this jet, she told the crowd.

Young Thug's girlfriend Mariah The Scientist reacts to him being freed 🩶



"There was people telling me I would never see him again... Let's just make it to the end so I can get on this jet." pic.twitter.com/Sc47YUkbtu — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 1, 2024

In a separate statement, Mariah shared that she was "grateful" for Thug's release.

"This is more than what we prayed for. We are so grateful, this is the greatest opportunity we've ever been presented with," she said to WSBTV.

She has yet to comment on the leaked jail calls.