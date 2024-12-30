Lily-Rose Depp Talks Privacy, Fame, and Hollywood's Allure: 'An Actor Needs Anonymity'

Lily-Rose Depp discussed her thoughts on avoiding the glamour and flash of Hollywood. The 25-year-old French-American model, singer, and actress emphasized how crucial it is to protect her privacy despite the constraints of her profession.

The daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp reflected on the nature of celebrity and the inevitable trade-offs that come with being in the public eye.

"People are interested in things that they shouldn't necessarily be interested in," Depp said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph AU. "And the job of an actor is to go into a character, melt into it and make the audience believe you are this character."

She went on, "In order to do that, it's important to protect a sense of anonymity - they're not supposed to get to know 'you' that well, because you want them to believe you as other characters."

"Nosferatu" presents a chilling reimagination of the 1922 silent film that drew inspiration from Bram Stoker's iconic novel, "Dracula."

Stepping into the shoes of the malevolent Count Orlok is Bill Skarsgard, while Depp plays Ellen Hutter, the focal point of his dark fixation.

Nicholas Hoult plays Ellen's husband, Thomas Hutter, and Willem Dafoe plays Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz, a skilled vampire hunter, among other well-known performers in "Nosferatu."

Emma Corrin also excels in the role of Friedrich's wife, Anna Harding, who is portrayed in the film by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Following the disappointing response of her HBO series "The Idol," Depp is currently enjoying a career comeback with the release of the horror vampire movie, according to reviewers.

She faced criticism for her role in show last year, which also featured The Weeknd, and it was abruptly canceled after five episodes due to controversy surrounding its disturbing content.

Depp has received accolades for her exceptional performance in the first reviews of "Nosferatu." Her depiction of a young lady having convulsions while controlled by vampire Count Orlok has won praise from critics. Even the possibility of Depp winning an Oscar for his performance in the film is being discussed.