Lily-Rose Depp Makes Surprise Cameo in Girlfriend 070 Shake's Music Video

Rapper 070 Shake has officially released the visuals for her latest single "Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues," in which actress girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp shows off some sultry moves.

In the video, Shake watches on as Depp dances through an empty bar, in a classic case of femme fatale and elusive lover. The two-part single blends 1950s jukebox pop with contemporary electronic, as the artist has been known to defy the confinement of genre.

The 25-year-old actress and 27-year-old American rapper announced their relationship May 2023, when Depp uploaded a sweet photo of them kissing to her Instagram Story, captioning "4 months with my crush."

They've made no effort to conceal their love since, with numerous public appearances and social media posts of one another. Their street style walking the streets of New York has even become its own social media topic.

The couple was recently spotted enjoying a night out at LA's Sweat Tour after-party, posing for pictures alongside Depp's former The Idol co-stars Troye Sivan and K-pop superstar JENNIE. They were also amidst the company of Malia Obama, Katy Perry, and Kesha, who have all made it out to the star-studded tour run.