Inside Diddy's 'Wild King Nights': 9 Shocking Allegations From Mogul's Former Assistant in New Lawsuit

Sean Diddy Combs is the target of a new lawsuit, this time from a former employee, who alleges that as his executive assistant, he was ordered to set up illegal sex and drug-fueled parties.

Filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, a lawsuit by Phillip Pines accuses Combs of using intimate rooms for what he called "Wild King Nights" with drugs and sex toys ready.

Pines, who worked for Combs from December 2019 until December 2021, said he was responsible for making sure these parties were stocked with all the party supplies and then cleaned up afterward.

In a 32-page complaint, Pines claims that he was expected to provide drugs, such as the morning-after pill and erectile dysfunction drugs, as well as to clean up the scenes of the parties by disposing of bodily fluids and used items.

Law & Crime Network takes a look at nine of the most shocking claims made in the bombshell lawsuit.

Forced to Prove Loyalty

The ex-employee claims that he was forced to perform sexual acts to prove his loyalty to Diddy.

Pines says he was presented "like an animal playing fetch," which allegedly creates a concerning power dynamic where an employee has to do demeaning actions to keep their job.

Drug-Fueled Parties Setup

Pines claims he was in charge of planning elaborate events that included heavy drug use, booze, and sexual paraphernalia.

He says, "I was instructed by Shawn Colmes on multiple occasions to ensure his personal bedroom...was set up with red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana joints, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, Astroglide, and illegal drugs."

It allegedly underlines a callous attitude towards rules and regulations in these interactions.

Seeing Sex Crimes

Pines says that at those parties, he was made to watch graphic sex acts. He claims he was pressured into flashing himself at Diddy and says, "I participated out of fear of consequences."

This allegedly highlights the humiliating nature of these events as well as the psychological trauma behind them.

Removal of Disturbing Evidence

Following these parties, Pines was reportedly assigned to clean up the remnants of the parties by disposing of drugs, cleaning up bodily fluids, and disposing of any sexual paraphernalia.

His duties included getting rid of human stains such as blood, pee, and liquids from any type of blankets and furnishings.

This allegedly further cements the illegal nature of these gatherings and adds to Pines' emotional load.

Impermissible Threats and Intimidation

According to the lawsuit, Pines was intimidated by Diddy, who threatened to have him fired and blackballed if he did not follow instructions.

Pines says that he was subsequently warned that if any damaging materials surfaced, he would "never work in the industry again."

This "culture of fear" allegedly directly shows that when in power, they were actually afraid of your dissent, and in that case, they used power to hide what needed to be hidden.

No Consent

In addition to not being a willing spectator, the allegations also indicate that Pines was forced to engage in sexual acts against his will.

He says he was forced into a scenario where he had no choice but to have sex, saying, "I went along with this because I was fearful."

This raises some serious concerns regarding consent and control.

Incriminating Videos

The lawsuit states that Pines was forced to delete videos from Diddy's devices that recorded footage from the parties and the activities that took place.

He writes that to complete this work, he "unwillingly saw the video," implying that he had repeated exposure to disturbing images.

Scrubbing these videos is allegedly a deliberate attempt to cover one's tracks and silence the witnesses.

Involvement of Associates

The lawsuit suggests that other individuals in Diddy's orbit played a role in planning and running these parties.

It indicates a larger culture of complicity, with Pines claiming "the cleanup extended beyond just me; it involved others who helped maintain the façade."

This allegedly reflects an endemic cycle of abuse.

Physical Violence

The lawsuit also includes allegations of physical violence, like kicking guests. Diddy kicked a guest during a party, according to Pines.

The behavior allegedly helped create a terroristic environment, where he saw Diddy kick a guest at a party.

He describes how he felt unsafe, saying, "You never knew what would happen next during these wild king nights."

Diddy's legal team has characterized the claims as "false" and maintained that he has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.

They added that the truth would come out through the judicial process and that they believed Diddy would win at trial.

The lawsuit is just the latest wrinkle in an already messy time for Diddy, who is facing more than 30 different civil complaints in addition to federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges.