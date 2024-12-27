Diddy Begs for Prison Hospital Visit During Alleged Christmas Meltdown

Diddy reportedly experienced a less-than-jolly time while incarcerated during the festive season.

The Daily Mail suggested that the Bad Boy Records mogul had a "meltdown," leading him to plead with the corrections officers at the Metropolitan Detention Center for medical attention at the prison hospital.

Diddy, who is incarcerated at the notorious Metropolitan Brooklyn Jail, reportedly experienced an intense panic episode that resulted in a public breakdown.

"Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he'd been using while he was behind bars," an insider told the outlet.

"It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it."

The hip-hop artist marked the holiday season from within prison walls with a festive meal featuring either baked Cornish hen or BBQ tofu as the main course, with sides of macaroni and cheese, spinach, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a drink.

Per The Mirror, inmates at the correctional facility received a surprise gift package from the prison staff, which is said to contain goodies like hot cocoa.

The bag could also feature treats like popcorn, cookies, or various sweets.

The festive event concluded after a day filled with activities like basketball, soccer, card games, and board games.

However, another source refuted the meltdown claims, asserting that Diddy remains resilient in prison.

They told The Mirror, "He continues to stay strong and focused on his defense. Although he missed his family on Christmas Day, a holiday he traditionally spends with his children."

Speculation intensified surrounding Diddy's alleged breakdown followed after news of his "thinner and grayer" appearance during a recent appearance in court.

Elizabeth Millner from the Law and Crime Network described the 55-year-old celebrity's appearance to her viewers, mentioning his noticeably slim figure after spending several months in a federal detention center.

Per Page Six, the reporter said, "He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect [from him being] inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now."

Diddy faces allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking with his trial starting May 2025. He pleads not guilty to the charges and refutes any accusations of misconduct.