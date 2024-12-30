Leena Sayed Flaunts Maybach Push Present After Leaked Young Thug Prison Call

Boxing star Devin Haney has seemingly put recent controversy to rest by gifting his pregnant wife Leena Sayed a luxury Maybach SUV as a "push present."

The gesture comes shortly after Sayed found herself at the center of social media speculation following the leak of a jail call conversation with rapper Young Thug.

The controversy prompted both Sayed and Young Thug to publicly deny rumors of any romantic involvement between them, as the leaked call occurred when the YSL rapper was in a romantic relationship with Mariah the Scientist. Thug and Mariah have been together since 2021. During the now viral clip, Sayed can be heard apologizing to Thug for something that "came out wrong," crying, and admitting how she "doesn't like anyone else."

Devin Haney gifts his BM Leean Sayed a new Maybach SUV. 🔥😮‍💨



pic.twitter.com/JCqkE4INqC — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 30, 2024

Following the denials, Sayed took to social media to showcase her new vehicle, demonstrating that the couple has moved past the recent drama.

Devin Haney's father, Bill Haney, even spoke out after the call went viral, declaring that the "Lifestyle" emcee lied in his tweets on X.

"[If] she's got more P than a lot of other men, well then that shows that you believe she's a catch, that she's a somebody," Bill said. "And for her to say, 'That was before I met Dev, but now I'm secure in the relationship that I'm in,' he [Young Thug] should've just saluted it instead of being in his feelings and coming back with all this extra."

"They don't understand the game... he's been in the public eye, with women, public figures, but he got a stomach for it, you gotta have a stomach for this s**t... I think it was a little bit of lying inside those tweets. And when it's big P, it ain't no lying, it is what it is... they playing [...] the P stand for playing," Bill added.

Sayed and Haney, who reportedly married in a private ceremony in 2023, are expecting their first child together. Despite continued social media commentary about both the recent controversy and Haney's choice of gift, the couple appears focused on their future together.

Haney is reportedly planning his return to the boxing ring in 2025.

While no official opponent has been announced, potential matchups being discussed include bouts with Shakur Stevenson, super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko, or a redemption match against Ryan Garcia.

Sayed hasn't yet offered further commentary on the situation.

-- Originally published on Enstarz