Mariah the Scientist Says She Predicted Young Thug's Proposal Using Psychic Powers

R&B singer Mariah the Scientist revealed she foresaw rapper Young Thug's proposal during his concert on December 16 through what she described as her "psychic powers."

The engagement took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta during Young Thug & Friends concert, where Young Thug surprised a packed audience by dropping to one knee. Giant screens behind him displayed the words "Will You Marry Me?" Mariah, visibly emotional, accepted the proposal as the crowd erupted in cheers.

"If you know me, you know that I have powers. I actually predicted it earlier in the day. I told him after," Mariah said in an interview, as quoted by AllHipHop, following the engagement.

The couple, who began dating in 2021, briefly split earlier this year after leaked jail phone calls revealed Young Thug's infidelity. They reconciled recently, with Young Thug choosing the moment during Mariah's performance of "Burning Blue" to officially propose.

Video footage shows Mariah shedding tears of joy and proudly displaying her engagement ring. Young Thug posted photos from the event on social media with the caption "USneverTHEM."

According to USA Today, the couple has had a public on-and-off relationship since 2021. Their relationship faced challenges following Young Thug's May 2022 arrest along with 27 others on charges related to violating Georgia's Racketeer Influences and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Prosecutors said Williams was in charge of Young Stoner Life, a group that was connected to violent street crime.

Young Thug pleaded guilty in 2024 and was given time served and probation. His sentence includes restrictions barring him from returning to Atlanta except for important events or anti-gang presentations.

Leaked jail phone calls in 2022 suggested infidelity by Williams, which led to rumors about their relationship status. In September 2025, Young Thug posted on social media apologizing to Mariah the Scientist for his actions, saying he would do anything to make their relationship work.

Mariah has expressed a strong desire for marriage and children but recently denied rumors of pregnancy, clarifying that any children would come "definitely post-wedding vibes." Young Thug had previously claimed he "put a baby in her," a statement Mariah refuted.

Mariah the Scientist is scheduled for a European tour starting January 2025, and the couple plans to marry before starting a family.