21 Savage Pleads With Young Thug, Gunna to Reconnect After Years of Drama

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage is stepping in as a peacemaker, calling for Young Thug and Gunna to resolve their long-standing feud.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, the Slaughter Gang leader took to X (formerly Twitter) to urge the former YSL duo to put their differences aside and reconnect.

The tension between Thug and Gunna dates back to the YSL RICO trial. Gunna accepted an Alford plea deal in December 2022, which Thug interpreted as a betrayal, believing his mentee had snitched to secure a lighter sentence.

Thug later reached a plea deal himself in October 2024, but since their respective releases, the two have barely communicated and have yet to release any new music together.

In his posts, 21 Savage reminded both rappers of their shared history and the respect they have for one another.

"Y'all fix that sh*t, y'all love each other," he wrote, emphasizing that Gunna never intended to harm Thug and that the feud has only brought "trauma" rather than results, Complex reported.

He added that he previously tried to prevent Thug from exposing Gunna and expressed frustration that some people now view him as "fake" for intervening.

21 Savage calls for peace in Atlanta ‼️



He addresses Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Baby, Quavo, Offset & more in a new series of tweets



"sh*t break my heart to see my city this divided" pic.twitter.com/wlU8gVVeNh — infolky (@infolky) December 18, 2025

Read more: 21 Savage Advised Drake to Steer Clear of Kendrick Lamar Feud

21 Savage Seeks Peace Among Hip-Hop Stars

Savage hasn't stopped at just reaching out to Young Thug and Gunna—he's also tried to mend fences between other artists in their circle.

He's encouraged Lil Baby, Thug, and Gunna to talk things through, emphasizing that loyalty and love sometimes drive decisions that can be easily misunderstood.

According to Billboard, on top of that, he shared that he has a group chat with Migos members Offset and Quavo, hoping to prevent their disagreements from escalating.

These efforts for unity come alongside the release of his new album, What Happened to the Streets?, which dropped on Dec. 12.

The project delves into Atlanta street culture and the fading of its traditional codes, touching on loyalty, conflict, and reconciliation—the same themes Savage is currently trying to bring back to the hip-hop community.

Despite his optimism, a full reconciliation is far from certain. Gunna's legal team has publicly denied any claims that he cooperated in the YSL case, stressing that he never took any action that would hurt Thug.

Despite these clarifications, Thug has expressed reluctance to fully reconcile, telling "It's Up There" podcast listeners, "I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same, no matter what... I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail."