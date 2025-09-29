Young Thug Explains Why He Has to 'Dumb Down' His Fashion Amid Gay Rumors

Young Thug has confronted speculation about his sexuality while explaining how criticism from the public led him to scale back his once flamboyant style.

The Atlanta rapper opened up during an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, where he directly responded to questions about his sexual identity.

"I'm straight women. Ain't nothing going down with no man," he said when asked about the persistent rumors.

He then made clear his position regarding others, commenting, "I don't have no problem with the [gay] community."

The 34-year-old, who once dressed in painted nails and dresses, conceded that pressure from outside had forced him to tone down his style.

"I had to dumb down," he explained, citing what he labeled as the world's failure to "catch on" to his creativity.

When questioned if this change was one of acceptance, he didn't waste a second agreeing. "Yeah. Overly," he explained. "It's like I just passed it down to like Uzi Verti, Playboi Carti. I just pass it to them."

This was not the first time the rapper spoke about rumors surrounding his sexuality. In a 2019 interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood, as reported by Complex, he was just as blunt.

"People judge me and say 'gay.' If people think that I'm gay, they've already misjudged. I'm the straightest man in the world. I hate guys. I'm not even having a threesome with no n####," he has said in the past.

The new dialogue arrives at a critical juncture in Young Thug's career. He spent over 900 days incarcerated as part of the YSL RICO case prior to obtaining release in October of 2024 in a plea deal.

Since his return home, the artist has redirected his focus to music. He released UY SCUTI early this year, his first full-length offering since reclaiming his freedom.

With a new era beginning, fans and industry observers are closely monitoring how Thug navigates public image with dedication to creative honesty.