'Bachelor' Alum Accuses Taylor Swift of Stealing Her Style

Taylor Swift is hoping to shake off the style stealing accusations that have been labeled against her by a former star of the Bachelor.

Amanda Stanton shared a post to her Instagram account on Dec. 29 to hint that Swift may be taking some style inspiration from her.

"OK I know it's a stretch & I am 'partially' kidding but when I shared how Taylor wears something similar to what I'm wearing a few days later, I wore an embellished black jacket 6 days ago (totally different style coat but same idea) and this is her tonight out in NYC," she captioned a picture of the singer, according to Us Weekly.

"If this were the only occasion I wouldn't think anythingggg of it but this is like the 7th time so now I'm paying attention and it just ... keeps happening," she added.

The look in question was worn by Swift when she stepped out on a date night with Travis Kelce while in New York City. In the picture, Swift wore a Simkhai coat as well as diamond earrings.

The action was captured by a TikTok user who recaptured the drama of the post that was shared by Stanton.

However, fans of Swift came to the singer's defense.

"i wanna be this delulu," one person said under the comments section.

"Wait! I wore black with silver sequins 2 weeks ago. Is Taylor copying me?" another shared.

"Taylor Swift the pop star. Wearing sparkles. Groundbreaking," commented someone else.

"I also wore dangly earrings the other day so twinning!" another joked.

US Weekly pointed out other occasions that Swift and Stanton twinned with their outfits. In one instance they pointed out that both women wore blue mini dresses that had extended sleeves on them and a unique design on the bottom.

Swift has not responded to the style-stealing accusations.