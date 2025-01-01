Sara Bareilles Celebrates Fiancé's 9 Years of Sobriety in Supportive Post: 'So Proud of This Man'

Sara Bareilles conveyed her support for fiancé Joe Tippett's post declaring his nine-year milestone.

On Jan. 1, Tippet welcomed 2025 with a celebratory post on Instagram that proclaimed his sobriety of nine years. The post included a clip with Tippet typing the words, "It has been nine years since my last drink."

The post was met with supportive reactions from netizens, who offered their words of encouragement and applause for Tippet in his achievement.

"Congratulations, Joe! Keep on trudging that road of happy destiny!" one commented.

Another remarked, "Congratulations on an amazing accomplishment! Celebrating with you and your determination to reach these amazing goals!"

Not only did Tippet's post reach the attention of netizens, but also his partner's. According to People, the post was immediately shared by Bareilles in her Instagram Stories. The "Love Song" singer expressed how proud she was of her fiancé.

"Nine years sobriety. So proud of this man," Bareilles said.

In other news, the engagement news of Bareilles and Tippet was announced on Jan. 1, 2023, on New Year's Day. After dating for eight years, Bareilles shared a lovely photo of her and Tippet, which also showed her displaying her engagement ring.

"Yes to marrying this man," Bareilles happily shared. "It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want."