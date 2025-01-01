Rihanna Proudly Reveals Abstaining from Alcohol in New Year's Eve Clip: 'I Didn't Drink All Year'

Rihanna welcomed 2025 with a post celebrating her achievement of being alcohol-free in 2024.

Every new year, it's common for everyone to have a life-changing resolution or goal in mind. Famous celebrities aren't spared from this gesture, as Rihanna celebrated New Year's Eve in a joyous Instagram post that also declared a personal milestone.

On Jan. 1, the "Umbrella" singer recounted her moments during New Year's Eve and was seen wearing a gray robe while surrounded by her friends. The singer then held her phone for the midnight countdown, signifying the entry of 2025.

After cheerfully shouting "Happy New Year," Rihanna then dropped some news that made rounds on social media, saying how she abstained from alcohol the entire 2024.

Rihanna enthusiastically shared, "Y'all, I didn't drink all year, I didn't drink all year!"

In her Instagram clip, Rihanna also captioned her post, "New Year, New Me."

Fans quickly flocked to Rihanna's comments section to celebrate the New Year with her, while others congratulated the singer for her achievement.

One fan commented, "Congratulations on a year of sobriety!"

"So proud of you, riri!" a second one said.

A third one joined in, "You didn't drink all year lol, 2025 is definitely going to be a huge year @badgalriri I feel it. Happy new year sis."