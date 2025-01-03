Lil Durk's Murder-for-Hire Trial Delayed Until October 2025 Due to 'Complex' Case

The federal murder-for-hire trial involving Lil Durk has been rescheduled for October 2025 following the mutual agreement of his legal team and federal prosecutors to postpone the proceedings for several months.

In the upcoming trial of Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, the accusations surrounding a purported plan to harm competitor rapper Quando Rondo during a 2022 shooting incident in Los Angeles, resulting in the death of another individual, were set to be heard next week.

This trial was expedited under federal "speedy trial" regulations, ensuring prompt adjudication by a jury.

At the latest court proceeding on Dec. 31, there was mutual consent between the opposing parties to grant an extension requested by the rapper and his legal team. They collectively sought a delay in the impending legal battle until October.

According to documents obtained by The Source, the parties told the judge, "Due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants, including the charges in the indictment and the voluminous discovery that will be produced to defendants, this case is so unusual and so complex that it is unreasonable to expect adequate preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the Speedy Trial Act time limits."

In October 2024, Lil Durk faced legal trouble when he was taken into custody on charges related to conspiracy, murder-for-hire, and firearms possession.

These charges stemmed from his alleged involvement in planning the 2022 assault at a gas station in Los Angeles. The attack resulted in the tragic death of Lul Pab (Saviay'a Robinson) while Rondo (Tyquian Bowman) was unscathed.

It is said that Lil Durk was the one who gave the command for the shooting as a response to the murder of rapper King Von (Dayvon Bennett) in 2020, who was not only his friend but also a regular collaborator.

Allegations put forth in legal filings suggest that Lil Durk's crew, known as "Only The Family" ("OTF"), was not just a popular ensemble of artists from Chicago but rather a multifaceted entity that operated as a criminal gang under Lil Durk's leadership.

In addition to other proof presented, prosecutors allege that the attackers made reservations for flights to Los Angeles by using a credit card linked to the rapper. Federal authorities claim that the card was obtained through a bank account where Durk's former manager was listed as a co-owner.

A separate credit card was also issued to Lil Durk's father under this account.

In the legal papers, there is a reference to a message allegedly sent by Lil Durk to a fellow conspirator just before the incident.

The text read, "Don't book no flights under no names involved wit me."

The 32-year-old artist refuted the claims and entered a plea of not guilty in response to the charges brought against him.

Authorities have also pressed charges against individuals purported to have executed the assault, such as Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, and Asa Houston, who are alleged members of OTF, as well as Keith Jones and David Brian Lindsey, two other reputed gang affiliates from Chicago.

In December, new documents were revealed by prosecutors connecting the rapper to another shooting incident that resulted in the death of Stephon Mack, an alleged leader of a Chicago gang in 2022, as he sought release on pre-trial bond.

The federal authorities argued that this previous killing was also a retaliatory action orchestrated by Durk, triggered by the loss of his brother at the hands of a member of Mack's gang.

After the recent disclosures, Lil Durk's request for release on bond was rejected by a federal magistrate judge during a December court session, resulting in his continued detention until the upcoming trial.

Lil Durk is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, a federal correctional facility commonly used for the pre-trial detention of defendants.