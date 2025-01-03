Why Ariana Grande Thought She Was Going to Get Murdered After Imogen Heap Asked Her to Meet

Ariana Grande wanted to tell the true story about the time that she thought Imogen Heap catfished her.

The singer appears in the latest issue of W Magazine where she spoke about them first time that she was invited to meet Heap -- believing it was too good to be true.

"Imogen Heap is my idol — my number one favorite musician, songwriter, producer of all time," Grande began.

"The first time I got a message from her, I thought I was being catfished," she said.

Grande shared that she thought that she was going to get "murdered" because she could not believe that it was real.

"She invited me over, and I thought I was going to be murdered because I didn't believe it was real. She was so nice. She's brilliant in every way," she said.

To pay homage to Heap, Grande released her version of Heap's song "Goodnight n Go" for her Sweetener album in 2018. The song originally appeared on Heap's 2005 album Speak for Yourself.

Grande has long been a fan of Heap and previously told Billboard that she was her "number one fan."

"I appreciate her musicality so much. Her brain is a musical heaven. Every single part of each of her songs is so intricate and I just can't get enough of her," Grande said.

"I love music more than anything, and she's just a big cloud of music happiness and harmonies and sounds. I just want to live in her brain forever," she added.

The pair would go on to meet and Heap echoed Grande's words that she believed the singer thought she was going to get murdered.

"I think Ariana really thought that it was a big setup where she was going to get murdered," she told Billboard.

The two have since remained friends and Heap even appeared as part of Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert. Now, Heap is seeing her own musical resurgence as her song "Headlock" is going viral thanks to a TikTok trend.