Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Face Backlash Over Suspicious Timelines in Their New Relationships During 'Wicked' Filming

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo find themselves at the center of attention as fans scrutinize the details of their romantic histories.
During the production of the popular movie "Wicked," the duo decided to part ways with their respective partners.
The "Thank U Next" singer found love with her co-actor, Ethan Slater, during the "Wicked" filming in 2022, despite both being in previous marriages.
Meanwhile, Erivo and Lena Waithe's romantic journey started not long after the latter's marriage ended to Alana Mayo, whom she exchanged vows with in 2019. Their marriage came to an end in 2020, followed by a divorce a year later amid speculations of infidelity.
Concerns arose among producers regarding Erivo's personal life, prompting them to request that the couple take a six-month hiatus to prevent potential adverse reactions.
The reason behind the breakup between Waithe and Mayo was never openly discussed, but rumors swirled that the former had been unfaithful to Mayo with Erivo.
Meanwhile, following Grande's announcement of her separation from husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage, news of her romance with Slater surfaced shortly thereafter.
Despite initial reports indicating Grande and Gomez's split occurred in January of that year, some remained skeptical about the timeline of events.
In May 2023, Grande marked her second wedding anniversary with Gomez on Instagram by sharing a sweet photo of them sharing a kiss in California, accompanied by the caption "2" and a heart symbol, signifying their enduring love over "3.5 years together."
Following this, Lilly Jay, Slater's now ex-wife, sent birthday wishes to her husband on June 1, 2023, just a month before the public revelation of Grande and Slate's romantic involvement.
@americanwaldorf said, "Here's Ariana's story. This woman seriously thought she fooled everyone by saying, 'We separated in February 2023.' Meanwhile, she was saying to him, 'I love you' on May 15."
"Yeah, the timeline is pretty sketchy. This timeline is messier than their excuses," another one wrote.
In August 2023, it was revealed that Grande and Slater did not shy away from being open about their romantic involvement during the filming of "Wicked."
An insider told the Daily Mail at the time that the majority of the cast members were reportedly aware of their relationship, even though they publicly denied its existence.
"They were sloppy on set. They were seen being all over each other."
They added, "They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party [in March]."
