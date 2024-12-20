Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Face Backlash Over Suspicious Timelines in Their New Relationships During 'Wicked' Filming

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo find themselves at the center of attention as fans scrutinize the details of their romantic histories.

During the production of the popular movie "Wicked," the duo decided to part ways with their respective partners.

The "Thank U Next" singer found love with her co-actor, Ethan Slater, during the "Wicked" filming in 2022, despite both being in previous marriages.

Meanwhile, Erivo and Lena Waithe's romantic journey started not long after the latter's marriage ended to Alana Mayo, whom she exchanged vows with in 2019. Their marriage came to an end in 2020, followed by a divorce a year later amid speculations of infidelity.

Concerns arose among producers regarding Erivo's personal life, prompting them to request that the couple take a six-month hiatus to prevent potential adverse reactions.

Wait so Lena Waithe was cheating with Cynthia Erivo?!



Oooh chile this drama... pic.twitter.com/NdNYfP3WmB — 🪩 MADAM THIQUE & COZY 🪩 (@ABitOfKwansLife) January 23, 2020

Cynthia was calling lena “sis” before she snatched her from her wife https://t.co/Ot8qK75b4j pic.twitter.com/0wN5MyBcjB — litgitte 💗 (@MimieZaforas) December 9, 2024

The reason behind the breakup between Waithe and Mayo was never openly discussed, but rumors swirled that the former had been unfaithful to Mayo with Erivo.

Meanwhile, following Grande's announcement of her separation from husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage, news of her romance with Slater surfaced shortly thereafter.

Despite initial reports indicating Grande and Gomez's split occurred in January of that year, some remained skeptical about the timeline of events.

In May 2023, Grande marked her second wedding anniversary with Gomez on Instagram by sharing a sweet photo of them sharing a kiss in California, accompanied by the caption "2" and a heart symbol, signifying their enduring love over "3.5 years together."

Following this, Lilly Jay, Slater's now ex-wife, sent birthday wishes to her husband on June 1, 2023, just a month before the public revelation of Grande and Slate's romantic involvement.

May 15: Ariana Grande celebrating her marriage anniversary.



June 1: Lilly Jay wishing her husband Ethan Slater a happy birthday.



July 20: TMZ report Ariana and Ethan in a relationship.



But we are supposed to believe there is no cheating.💀 pic.twitter.com/C7myBsDxpI — ello (@americanwaldorf) December 19, 2024

@americanwaldorf said, "Here's Ariana's story. This woman seriously thought she fooled everyone by saying, 'We separated in February 2023.' Meanwhile, she was saying to him, 'I love you' on May 15."

Here’s Ariana’s story. This woman seriously thought she fooled everyone by saying, “We separated in February 2023" meanwhile she was saying to him "I love you" in May 15🤣 pic.twitter.com/3V6kF4P7fR — ello (@americanwaldorf) December 19, 2024

Ariana could literally have any man on the planet, but she chose Ethan Slater, who divorced his wife just to be with her. It’s absolutely disgusting, and no amount of excuses can make this right. Ariana plays a huge part in this mess, and she knows exactly what she’s doing pic.twitter.com/6yyyOq5IPC — grandewarmth (@thegrandewarmth) December 19, 2024

"Yeah, the timeline is pretty sketchy. This timeline is messier than their excuses," another one wrote.

Also the fact that Ariana would go out with Ethan Lily and their newborn for lunches and stuff, she was aware. You don’t get into a relationship that quickly with someone that nothing has happened with, he started to distance while working with Ariana on wicked. They’re both scum https://t.co/Dt5vG2BUrF — 𝔭𝔞𝔱𝔠𝔥 (@pitchypotch) December 19, 2024

Ethan Slater’s wife on FB wishing Ethan a happy birthday saying she wants to spend the rest of their lives together and she misses him. He was filming Wicked while she was at home taking care of their newborn baby.



Weeks later TMZ confirmed Ethan and Ariana officially together. https://t.co/dIcSmW48St pic.twitter.com/Ya0fmKMBf2 — Mars (@Marsspace17_) December 19, 2024

In August 2023, it was revealed that Grande and Slater did not shy away from being open about their romantic involvement during the filming of "Wicked."

An insider told the Daily Mail at the time that the majority of the cast members were reportedly aware of their relationship, even though they publicly denied its existence.

"They were sloppy on set. They were seen being all over each other."

They added, "They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party [in March]."