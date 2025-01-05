Golden Globes 2025: Selena Gomez Impresses But Not Fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez arrived at the Golden Globes 2025 and immediately enthralled her fans with her easy smile and charming disposition. However, it was how she and her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, acted that attracted more notice.

They arrived together, with Blanco clutching Gomez's bag in particular. But this simple gesture from Blanco drew mixed responses.

She looks so happy! And she even got Benny holding her bag! pic.twitter.com/BrHuksVTJP — bstrat515 👑💛 (@bstrat515) January 6, 2025

Spectators praised Gomez's smile as she spoke with fans and the media, calling the situation endearing. Many also remarked on how content and at ease the pair seemed in each other's company, with people saying they looked like they walked in on their wedding reception.

Others, however, still made negative comments about Blanco, particularly his height and appearance when standing next to Gomez.

Meanwhile, the actress-singer decided to channel a little "Cinderella meets Jackie O," as she told E! at the Golden Globes 2025. She wore a custom Prada column gown with apron skirt detailing. As for the jewelry, the singer's delicate pieces were from Tiffany and Co.

Gomez has two individual nominations for this star-studded event: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Emilia Pérez and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.