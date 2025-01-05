Ariana Grande Channels Her Inner Audrey Hepburn at 2025 Golden Globes With Stunning Look

Ariana Grande has arrived at the red carpet event for the highly anticipated 2025 Golden Globes, causing her fans, Arianators, to rave on social media.

After making buzz with her fellow co-star Cynthia Erivo in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked, all eyes are on Grande after the Honeymoon Avenue singer landed on the carpet with a stunning bronze dress and white gloves, offering a princess-like look.

We have an announcement! Ariana Grande has arrived! 💛#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ByKY9TDyd2 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Ariana Grande looks mesmerizing for the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/NrfrHEc2ws — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 5, 2025

Ariana Grande has arrived at the #GoldenGlobes . pic.twitter.com/CJikSiVx4T — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 5, 2025

However, many fans considered her styling as the cherry on top, as they resembled her ponytail look to the iconic Audrey Hepburn.

That's Audrey Hepburn! — 𝒾𝓈𝓃𝓉𝒹𝒶𝓋𝑒𝑜𝓃𝑒 (@IsntDaveOne) January 5, 2025

SHES GIVING AUDREY HEPBURN OMG — pau (@californialana3) January 5, 2025

Not only did Grande trend for her appearance, but also for her poise and elegance, which brought additional charm at the event. In the red carpet, Grande was shown striking poses for the cameras, and captivating the press with her graceful presence.

Afterwards, Grande was also joined by Erivo, who rushed towards the singer with her gorgeous floral gown. The Wicked pair then flexed their endearing chemistry, which is also anticipated at the main event.

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande looks bewitching together at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/ZOtDnR0JpM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2025

Grande didn't shy away from acknowledging her disappearance from the music scene to focus on her role as Glinda Upland in Wicked. Despite being flooded with hectic schedules in the set, Grande still expressed her gratitude and love to fans for always supporting her endeavors.

As Wicked gained success in worldwide, Grande's performance as Glinda received acclaim, with the singer being recognized as a strong contender for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, as well as the winner of the Rising Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.