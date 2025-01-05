Joe Alwyn Says It's Time for the Public to Move On from His Past Relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn recently reflected on his past relationship with Taylor Swift.

The British actor shared insights during a conversation with The Guardian about his former long-term romance with the pop star, which spanned more than six years.

Swift previously revealed that during their romance, Alwyn was credited as songwriter William Bowery on her album "folklore."

"The Brutalist" actor contributed to the creation of several tracks on "folklore," such as "exile" and "betty," and also received writing credits on the following album, "Evermore."

In response to the interviewer suggesting that Alwyn may be eager to start fresh, he firmly claimed that he has indeed moved on beyond that Swift chapter of his life.

The "Kinds of Kindness" star also emphasized that while he has moved forward, it appears that the public remains fixated on his previous romantic involvement with the "Lover" singer.

"That's something for other people to do."

"We're talking about something that's a while ago now in my life. So that's for other people. That's what I feel."

When asked about the demanding nature of his recent endeavors and the impact of his previous relationship with Swift on his career, he answered, "I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control."

"And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course."

He added, "So noise outside of that, I think I've done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it."

"If you don't, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you're living from the outside in. And then you're pretty f****d."

Alwyn confidently expressed that he finds strength and stability in the presence of the important people in his life.

"I have great family and friends and real things in my life; those are the things that kept me tethered to the ground. So I don't know how else to say it, it's... just in a different room."

In June 2024, Alwyn finally opened up about the end of his relationship more than a year after their romance ended.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the "Mary Queen of Scots" actor expressed the challenges that arise when a deep, affectionate relationship lasting over six and a half years comes to an end.

He said that navigating through such circumstances can be incredibly tough for anyone involved, adding, "What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it's suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in."

Alwyn also reflected on how a personal and real experience was thrust into the artificial and "very unreal space" of tabloids, social media, and the press. In this space, the situation "dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition."

"And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that."