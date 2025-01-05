Ariana Grande Reveals New Music Coming Soon: A Deluxe Edition of 'Eternal Sunshine' Confirmed

During a recent appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes, Ariana Grande shared exciting news about a special edition of her album "Eternal Sunshine."

In an interview on the red carpet, Grande confirmed the existence of additional content related to her 2024 release, mentioning that there is "an attachment" to the album.

In response to questions about the possibility of new music, the "Thank U Next" hitmaker said, "It's not something I'm thinking about but you know, there's something I made last year that will come out eventually."

"It's an attachment of 'Eternal Sunshine', so that does exist and that will be coming out at some point. But no, I'm not in the studio at the moment."

🚨 ariana grande teases ‘eternal sunshine’ deluxe: “there is something that I made last year, that will come out eventually, it’s an attachement of ‘eternal sunshine’, that does exist and that will be coming out at some point” pic.twitter.com/0FMwBeRevh — Ariana Grande Today ☼ (@ArianaToday) January 6, 2025

Fans rejoiced after hearing the news.

The singer did not say when she plans to release the album.

Meanwhile, at the 2025 Golden Globes, Grande missed out on winning the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in "Wicked" Zoe Saldana, on the other hand, clinched the Golden Globe for her role in "Emilia Pérez."