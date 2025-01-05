Ariana Grande Loses Best Supporting Actress Award to Zoe Saldaña In Shocking Upset Victory

Ariana Grande didn't win the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2025 Golden Globes, which caused a frenzy among fans.

On January 6, the 2025 Golden Globes finally took place at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California, where star-studded celebrities are about to be honored for their performances in film. In 2024, Grande was one of the singers who came out of her box to prove her versatility.

Playing the role of the enthusiastic Galinda Upland in Wicked, Grande caught worldwide recognition for her performance, earning her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, and a trophy for Rising Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Grande's fans, Arianators, have highly anticipated her win at the 2025 Golden Globes due to her extraordinary work as Glinda. Unfortunately, the trophy was won by Zoe Saldaña, who made a lot of buzz for her performance in the musical thriller Emilia Pérez.

A tearful Saldaña went up to the stage and gave her acceptance speech. "My heart is full of gratitude," Saldaña said. "Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for celebrating our film and honoring the women of Emilia Pérez, thank you so much!"

The award for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture goes to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez! Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iMAZKgbwK0 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Zoe Saldaña’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress at the #GoldenGlobes.



pic.twitter.com/nhRBS5sYVb — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 6, 2025

Meanwhile, fans expressed heartbreak over the loss, given how much effort Ariana put out in her performance. Despite losing the award, Arianators congratulated Saldaña's win and stated how Grande's nomination at the Golden Globes was still worth celebrating.

ariana has unfortunately lost ‘best supporting actress’ at the #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/L67pOxNWjX — Ariana Grande Today ☼ (@ArianaToday) January 6, 2025

Ariana Grande not winning best supporting actress hurt my heart 😭💔 #GoldenGlobes — ॐ (@ohhmyguss) January 6, 2025

the best supporting actress was a tough category with beautiful performances from all actresses - i’m still so proud of ariana grande and her glinda ☼｡˚❀ * ꕤ #GoldenGlobes



pic.twitter.com/OI8FubvstY — jade ☾ (@marisasbailey) January 6, 2025

However, others claimed that Grande was robbed at the awards show.

I’m sorry but Ariana grande was robbed at the golden globes because her performance in wicked was literally perfect pic.twitter.com/xjvEnv1PHs — olivier 👺 (@olwestside) January 6, 2025

ARIANA GRANDE WAS ROBBED AT THE GOLDEN GLOBES and here’s why:



I haven’t seen OR heard anyone talking about Zoe Saldana’s perfomance in whatever movie that was…



BUT Glinda has been INTERNATIONALLY KNOWN for the past 2 months and yet she did NOT win best supporting actress….… pic.twitter.com/5lSPuBPKBh — Lex 🤍 (fan acc) (@eternal__lex) January 6, 2025