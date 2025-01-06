Former Bad Boy Records Artist Mark Curry Blasts Diddy & Jay-Z, Claims They Got Rich While Others Struggled

Former Bad Boy Records artist Mark Curry has publicly criticized Jay-Z and Diddy, suggesting that the music icons are now facing repercussions for their failure to support others while establishing their successful careers.

During a recent Instagram Live session, he criticized the duo, labeling them as "crazy."

"That's why they going through what they going through. Because, you know why? You do not do God's children like that."

He continued, "Don't think that Jay-Z and Puff are the biggest moguls ever. They are great people, but what you wanna look at is the great people that weren't able to become because of them people."

"So we gonna leave them there. How many people could've been greater that weren't made because of their empowerment? How many kids didn't eat because they wanted to have a Thanksgiving Party."

Curry further criticized Beyoncé's husband failing to offer support during his time of need. He pointed out that Diddy, despite having "the power" to help others, the mogul made different choices.

This wasn't the first time Curry raised concerns about Diddy.

Back in November 2023, he made serious allegations against the "I Need A Girl" singer, claiming that he was involved in causing harm to the late Kim Porter and engaging in wiretapping activities.

Additionally, Curry touched upon the legal claims brought forth by Cassie Ventura and three other women who had previously stepped forward with their accusations at the time.

"I think he's very capable of doing it. It's in his character. That's who he is. That's what comes with power. That's what comes with arrogance. That's what comes with what makes him. That's the selfishness that makes you be like that."