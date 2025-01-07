'Puff the Magic Dragon' Singer and Convicted Child Sex Offender Peter Yarrow Dead at 86

Peter Yarrow, who rose to fame as member of the group Peter, Paul and Mary, has died at the age of 86.

Yarrow is most known for his work on the song "Puff, the Magic Dragon" where he served as a co-writer for the song. His cause of death has not been determined, but he had been battling cancer for four years, Variety reports.

A rep for the singer confirmed the news of his passing to the outlet, revealing that Yarrow had died in his home with his loved ones around him.

"Our fearless dragon is tired and has entered the last chapter of his magnificent life. The world knows Peter Yarrow the iconic folk activist, but the human being behind the legend is every bit as generous, creative, passionate, playful, and wise as his lyrics suggest," his daughter Bethany also said in a statement.

"Driven by a deep belief that a more compassionate and respectful world is possible, my father has lived a cause driven life full of love and purpose. He always believed, with his whole heart, that singing together could change the world. Please don't stop believing in magic dragons. Hope dies when we stop believing, stop caring, and stop singing. He may have been a dyed in the wool progressive, but his passion and music touched people of all ages and political stripes around the world," she added. "To honor my father and his legacy In lieu of flowers or any other kind of gift, please consider making a contribution to his not-for-profit, Operation Respect, an anti-bullying program that has been implemented in over 22,000 schools internationally, helping to create the next generation of empathetic, caring, respectful citizens. It would bring him great joy and peace to know that his life's work of will continue on."

Peter, Paul and Mary formed in the early 1960s. The group became famous for its folk songs that resonated with the social and political movements of the time. They were particularly known for their hits like, "If I Had a Hammer", and "Blowin' in the Wind". Yarrow, along with his bandmates Paul Stookey and Mary Travers, helped define the folk music scene in the U.S. during the 1960s, and their songs often carried messages of peace, civil rights and social justice.

Yarrow and his group were deeply involved in civil rights and social justice causes. They performed at the 1963 March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech.

However, his career and life were also met with trouble as Yarrow was previously convicted of molesting a 14-year-old girl. The girl, named Barbara Winter, alleged that Yarrow met her and her 17-year-old sister up to his hotel room where he made Winter pleasure him until he ejaculated while her sister watched, Rolling Stone reported.

After he was connived in the incident, he served less than three months for his crimes. She also brought a civil suit against the singer that was also eventually settled. Late President Jimmy Carter would go on to pardon Yarrow of his crimes.