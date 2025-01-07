BTS' J-Hope Receives Rave Report Card From Military Superiors For Exemplary Service

BTS' J-Hope has received a rave report card on his model military service from military superiors.

J-Hope, real name Jung Hoseok, shared photos from his time in the military on his social media on January 5 as he reflected on 2024.

The BTS member, who completed his compulsory service in October 2024, earned several accolades in the 18-month commitment, including the title of Special Warrior, an early promotion, and a title rank as a squad leader.

Upon J-Hope's discharge, dozens of fellow soldiers communed to celebrate his completion, including senior officers and colonels, many of whom were seen kneeling in respect.

"You performed your duties as a drill instructor with excellence. Your contributions to building a stronger military will not be forgotten," said one colonel.

J-Hope showed off a collection of 11 commendations received during his service, cementing his status as a role model soldier.

"2024 was an emotionally intense year for me, filled with a mix of worry, excitement, and solitude as I transitioned out of the military," J-Hope wrote in a Weverse post.

"Now, I'm stepping into 2025 with anticipation and determination."

- Originally published in KpopStarz