Lil Baby Doubles Down on Calling Gunna a 'Rat' Despite Lawyer Insisting He Didn't Snitch During YSL RICO Trial

Lil Baby is heating up his feud with Gunna again, insisting that he is "still a rat."

The rapper released the deluxe edition of his latest album, WHAM. On the track "Running This S--t," Lil Baby once again takes aim at Gunna over snitch allegations.

"I don't care what he did, he a rat still / And I said what I said, don't at me," he raps across the track.

— Lil Baby on 'Running Sh*t' 😬



(WHAM Deluxe)

Lil Baby is not the only person to call out Gunna over allegations that he is a snitch. Young Thug previously called out Gunna on a teaser for the song "Dum, Dumb and Dumber." On the track he also calls him a rat.

"Never associate with a rat / Go and get some money, get a pack," Young Thug raps.

There appears to be bad blood with Young Thug and Gunna as both were arrested as part of the YSL RICO case back in 2021. The latter was released in 2022 after entering a plea, causing the public to turn on him and speculate that he was a snitch.

While Gunna has tried to silence the rat allegations against him, they have been unsuccessful. He released the song "Bread & Butter," where he denied the allegations against him.

"Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on 'em," he raps.

Gunna's former lawyer, Steve Sadow also insisted that the rapper did not rat out anyone in the case.

"Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug's case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna's plea could not and was not used at Thug's trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION," Sadow wrote on X.

"Over the last two years, from media reports, he has performed all over the world, achieved international fame and recognition, and earned millions of dollars. Conversely, Thug went to trial and eventually pled guilty and nolo after spending 30-months in jail, received 15 years probation, with reporting conditions and is not even allowed to live in Atlanta. THOSE THAT HAVE AND CONTINUE TO BAD MOUTH GUNNA, GET OVER IT. NUFF' SAID," he added.

I was Gunna's attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf. This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug's case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford… — Steve Sadow (@stevesadow) January 3, 2025

Neither Gunna nor Thug have explicitly explained the reasons behind their apparent tension.