Jennifer Lopez to Hold Onto $5 Million Diamond Ring Following Divorce Settlement With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has decided to keep her engagement ring with Ben Affleck after the finalization of their divorce.

According to Page Six on Jan. 7, Lopez will keep the green diamond engagement ring she received from Affleck as per court documents. The luxurious accessory was also reported to be worth around $5 million.

After Affleck's proposal in 2022, The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried shared some thoughts about the engagement ring, saying that a diamond of its size was "incredibly rare." The CEO added that the ring's value ranges from $5 million to $10 million.

OMG!!! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged & she is wearing a green Diamond!!!! What did I say!!! #Bennifer fans rise🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/H1dj1UwC7S pic.twitter.com/D9WI9wRpHa — ⚜️TV Fanatic⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) April 9, 2022

The news came after Lopez and Affleck settled their divorce earlier on January 6. The former couple remarried each other in 2022, but on August 20, 2024, which was also the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, Lopez filed for divorce.

An industry insider shared that Lopez had brought up the filing after learning that Affleck would spend a day with his former wife Jennifer Garner. In 2015, Affleck and Garner parted ways, before concluding their divorce in 2018.

On the bright side, Lopez revealed that she was enthusiastic about making a fresh start in 2025, saying how prepared she was despite having a rough year. A source also imparted that Lopez would now prioritize herself and her career by setting aside romantic relationships for the meantime.