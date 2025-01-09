Adele Net Worth 2024: Singer Reportedly Earned Over $33K Daily in 2024 Following Record-Breaking Shows

Adele has made an incredible £22,000 (more than $33,000) each day in 2024, thanks to her record-setting Las Vegas residency and sold-out Munich shows.

DailyMail reported that the huge financial success has also played a role in increasing the singer's net worth estimated at £173 million (around $220 million).

Records obtained by The Mirror, pertaining to the finances of Adele's several businesses, show that earnings have been mainly from The UK Melted Stone's cash deposit of £13.5 million ($16.6 million) and Melted Stone Ltd £6 million ($7 million).

A Adkins Touring Ltd also posted £42,000 ($52,000).

The "Rolling in the Deep" artist's three companies brought in a combined £7.7 million ($9.5 million) last year, according to filings at Companies House.

Of this total, £1,549,958 ($1,903,527) paid in UK Corporation Tax.

In Munich, she also set attendance records, with a series of ten open-air concerts, the ones with the highest turnout for any concert residency outside Las Vegas, as per AP News.

The singer also bagged two Guinness World Records during her shows in Munich. Her Munich residency attracted 730,000 attendees around the globe before it wrapped up in 2024.

One record outlines the setup of the concert, which included "the biggest single-run outdoor LED screen," according to Guinness.

Adele was then given a distinction by official Guinness World Records adjudicator Joanne Brent for having a "unique" creation and superb artistry in the performance.

The "Chasing Pavements" hitmaker is currently taking an indefinite rest from music to spend time with her fiancé, Rich Paul, and have more children.

On July 18, The Sun reported that Paul popped the question with a four-carat diamond engagement ring.

Back in May, Adele, as quoted by The DailyMail, had told the audience at a concert, "Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby."

Adele is mom to son Angelo James Konecki, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The singer has spoken of wanting to find a balance between her work life and family life.

While she takes this time off, fans can pre-order her forthcoming vinyl box set, titled "Weekends With Adele Live In Las Vegas," which is slated for release in April.