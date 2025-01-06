Lily Allen Reportedly Joined Raya Just to Find Out If Husband David Harbor Was Seeing Other Women

New details have emerged in the alleged hardships Lily Allen and her husband, David Harbor, have been facing.

It was previously reported that Allen had joined the exclusive dating app Raya and that a source shared that her bio read: "Looking for someone to start couples therapy with."

It is unclear if she was looking for a romantic relationship or just a friendship. However, a friend revealed that Allen was not looking for dates since she is still married to Harbor, the Daily Mail reports.

Now, her reason for allegedly being on Raya has been revealed. A report from Radar Online has shared that Allen joined the app looking for women to look for her husband's dating profile on the app.

"Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing. She was doing her 'Wagatha' thing," a source told the outlet.

The term "Wagatha" comes from football star Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen, who went undercover to discover Rebekah Vardy leaked stories about her.

"Lily only rejoined Raya to try to figure out whether he was seeing someone," the source added. "Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas."

The couple has not commented on the status of their relationship to the public and the rumors remain unsubstantiated at this time.

Previously, Allen opened up about the hardships that she has faced in terms of her mental health.

"I've been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become an issue, she said on her podcast Miss Me?, according to the Daily Mail.

Allen shared that some of her battle when it comes to eating stems from her ADHD.

"My therapist and I talk about it, and she says, 'How long has this been going on?' And I said, 'Well, about three years really,'" she shared.

Allen previously teased that she has new music in store for 2025, saying on her podcast that she would "maybe get an album out by the end of the year."

"It's not real, I'm just trying to manifest it now," Allen added, according to Billboard.