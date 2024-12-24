Lily Allen Splits From David Harbour and Is Back on Raya: Report

Lily Allen is now a single women, according to a report.

The Daily Mail reports that Allen has split from her husband of four years, Stranger Things star David Harbour, a source close to the couple shared to the outlet.

The news of their split comes after 39-year-old Allen was reportedly spotted on the celeb dating app Raya. A source that is not connected to the singer shared a picture of the singer's profile with the news outlet.

"Looking for someone to start couples therapy with," the bio allegedly read.

It went on to say that Allen was reportedly visiting "Los Angeles from New York."

It is unclear if she was searching for a romantic partner or just a friendship. The friend revealed that Allen was not looking for dates, because she is still married.

Allen also met 49-year-old Harbour on Raya. The report comes as the couple has reportedly been facing some hardships in their marriage and reports have circulated that they were not in a good place.

Allen has also been facing several person setbacks. She previously shared that she has stopped eating while she deals with her mental health struggles. Allen opened up about her battle on her podcast, Miss Me?.

"I've been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become an issue," she said, according to the Daily Mail.

"My body's, like, a few steps behind me," she said of her connection between her mind and body when it came to her eating.

Allen shared that some of her battle when it comes to eating stems from her ADHD.

"My therapist and I talk about it, and she says, 'How long has this been going on?' And I said, 'Well, about three years really,'" she detailed.

The singer currently lives in New York with her two children. Harbour recently wrapped filming the final season of Stranger Things on Netflix.