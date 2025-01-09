Lil Tjay Doubles Down on Smoking During Plaqueboymax's Live, Threatens to 'Slap The Sh*t' Out of Streamer

Lil Tjay had to be constantly reminded not to smoke inside during a livestream.

The rapper appeared alongside Fivio Foreign on Plaqueboymax's recent stream, which was hosted in an Airbnb. While the stream started off fine, tensions soon began to rise when Fivio and Tjay attempted to smoke inside the house — an action that went against the house rules.

"Yo, this a Bnb, you can't smoke in here. This s--t gonna go off. I appreciate you, though," Plaqueboymax says to Tjay, real name Tione Jayden Merritt.

However, the rappers continued to smoke and even tried to sneak it in during the livestream. "I'm gonna keep it a buck, bro. N----s smoke in here, I'ma have to shut this b--ch down," Plaqueboymax said to a friend.

Lil TJay got the worst PR. Bro single handedly makes himself unlikeable and his music sucks 💔

pic.twitter.com/7zpNDX3idB — Clipx (@clipxintern) January 7, 2025

After the incident, Lil Tjay responded to the controversy and explained why he kept smoking in the Airbnb despite the reminders from the host.

"Plaqueboymax, no disrespect, I never heard of you," he said. "Everywhere I go, I be smoking. I'll pay the fine. How much this sh-t cost bro?"

"It ain't the end of the world," Tjay, 23, added.

As for why he didn't stop smoking, the "Calling My Phone" rapper explained that the house already smelled like weed.

"One, it smelled like weed already. Two, you on some, 'Stop smoking, thank you.' N----a, I am a hood n----a regardless of the Lil Tjay image," he shared. "I still feel like you was talking a little crazy. It is what it is, life goes on."

Lil Tjay responds to the Plaqueboymax controversy & explains why he kept smoking in his Airbnb 🤔



"Plaqueboymax, no disrespect, I never heard of you... you were talking crazy" pic.twitter.com/7oVsjRg2sI — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 9, 2025

During a follow-up broadcast with DDG, Tjay also threatened to slap "the s--t out of" the streamer, sharing that he would've done so if they weren't on live.

"I'm damn-near mindblown n----s care that much," he said.

This is not the first time that a stream has been embroiled in controversy due to weed. Previously, Snoop Dogg appeared on Kai Cenat's livestream, 'Mafiathon 2.' During his time there, Snoop showed off his lightning-quick blunt rolling skills and even participated in a memorable hotbox session with the streamer.

While Snoop shared that Cenat could leave anytime during the hotbox session, he also encouraged the streamer through a coughing fit.

Snoop Dogg hotboxing with Kai Cenat is too funny! 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/HRQU4au6qS — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) November 25, 2024

While he may have started off rough, Cenat was able to last through the entire 17 minutes.